Maronese lost the undefeated in Lifune and they are approaching him

In the match of the date in the Lifune Official Tournament, the leader Maronese (31 points) lost 1-0 with Deportivo Rincón (24) as a local and they approached him on the table.

with a goal from Fernando Indathe Lion took the undefeated from the Dino and he was close to 7 points. The others who took advantage of the pointer drop were Centenary and Saint Patrickboth guards with 26 units.

The ADC defeated Patagonia 2-0 (19) at home with goals from Hernán Azaguate and Exequiel Soto. El Naranja stomped on La Chacra and defeated 3 to 1 to Independent (23) with goals from Darío Cáceres, Oscar Páez and Enzo Romero. The Red one was marked by Alexander Reyes.

Besides, Pacific (22) they beat Atlético Neuquén 4-1 (6). The Dean’s goals were from Pablo Namuncurá, Pedro Fuentealba, Mauro Santoni and Maximiliano Morales. The Tricolor discounted through Daniel Jofré.

Tanker (20) defeated Unión (3) 2-1 in Zapala with a brace from Uriel Cerda. Alliance (22) he thrashed Don Bosco 6-2 (14) with four from Braian González and two from Kevin Cortez. Rodrigo García and Franco Reyes marked those of the Barrio.



