Maronese stretched his lead at the top of Lifune Official

The twelfth date of the Lifune Official Tournament leave it to Maronese, leader of the championship, with a greater difference with respect to their pursuers.

El Dino (31 points) beat Patagonia 1-0 as a visitor with a goal from Eduardo Figueroa. In this way, he took him out 8 advantage to the 3 guards: Centenario, Independiente and San Patricio, all with 23 units.

The ADC tied 1-1 with Don Bosco (14) in Zapala. Cente opened the scoring with a goal from Matías González but Jonathan Lefiche equalized it at the end.

El Rojo lost 2-0 in his visit to Deportivo Rincón (21). El León prevailed with goals from Fernando Inda and Facundo Mustafá. The last champion was 10 behind the leader and approached the top positions.

The one who did not lose footing was San Patricio, who thrashed Atlético Neuquén 5-1 (6) as a local and climbed into the lot of the escorts. Oscar Páez stood out with three goals and Alan Gramajo and Damián Ortíz completed.

In Cutral Co. Alianza (19) won the classic against Petrolero (17) by 1 to 0 with a goal from Hugo Lizama. In the remainder, played on Saturday, Pacífico (19) thrashed Unión de Zapala (3) 5-2 as local. It was with two from Mauro Santoni and the others from Braian Terk, Braian Primavera and Maximiliano Morales.



