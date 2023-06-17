Marra’s unusual recommendation when criticizing ESI: “Look at pornography”

The pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government of La Libertad Avanza, Ramiro Marrapointed against the Comprehensive Sexual Education Law (ESI) and left an unusual recommendation for young people: “look at pornography“. Later, he repented, although he continued to criticize the ESI.

“I am not against sex education. I promote pornography. To guys I say ‘guys look at pornography’. If a boy has a computer, he has a phone, it is reported, It’s how I learned sex education. I’m not against sex education“, sentenced Marra in an interview with radio with you.

Later, the journalist claimed that he was against ESI: “Take out the word integral, why do you call it ESI? They use the tool of a law to indoctrinate ideologically to the boys”.

“The ESI of course indoctrinates. It goes to the schools and they begin to raise issues that the boys do not have to raise. Why do they have to make a law on sexual education if I had sex education and they taught me all stupid things“Marra said.

Along these lines, he continued: “My parents, my brothers, older boys, taught me, and they taught me at school, it’s something basic, there doesn’t have to be a law“.

However, later, on Twitter, he said that his statements “was a mistake” after receiving various criticisms on social networks: “This is what I think: the sexual education MUST EXIST in childhood with the main objective of detecting intra-family abuse. Teachers should be trained to teach children what is right and what is wrong. They must be able to look for and detect alarm patterns.”

Marra repented on Twitter, but continued to criticize the ESI.

In any case, he insisted with criticism of the ESI: “Use this moral argument to indoctrinate them into gender ideology the boys through the back door.

“Teachers MUST be able to spot patterns and teach kids that NO ONE can touch them. Teachers MUST NOT crossdress children in class, teachers SHOULD NOT tell children that there are 358 genders (because they do not exist), teachers SHOULD NOT, UNDER ANY POINT OF VIEW, ever induce gender changes in children that later lead to aberrations such as castration, as we see daily in different parts of the world. Sex education, yes, to take care of the boys, not to indoctrinate them, “she completed.

More liberal conflict: Maslatón pointed to Milei for the raffle of his salary

The closing of the pre-candidates and lists is approaching and liberalism is experiencing moments of crosses and uncertainty. Criticism grows Javier Mileyas it is already doing Carlos Maslatón who questioned the salary draw as a deputy of the presidential candidate.

“​Milei, there’s no point in “donating” your paycheck to the state anymore. It doesn’t work for you anymore as demagogy if you try it elsewhere Demanding your legislators to give you the income from the gnocchi contracts that they name in public bodies. This raffle is a farce“, expressed Maslatón on Twitter after the leader of La Libertad Avanza published the raffle for his diet on the same social network.

Milei again raffled his salary as a deputy.

“Word fulfilled. Long live freedom damn it,” said Milei and shared a photo of the transfer to Gabriel Escalada, winner of the raffle, for 702,530.34 pesos.

Then, Maslatón insisted: “Yes, the Milei thing is no more. If he “draws” his salary and works 100 times more on the other handthe monthly donation that is sent is only for cover up the actions of the shady organization that he has ridden for personal benefit and that of his sister”.

