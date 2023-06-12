Marriage between humans and robots: “Is Sophia getting married?”…

Florencia Carolina Peñalver*

In the era of technological advances, the interaction between humans and machines has given rise to new ethical and legal dilemmas. One of the most intriguing debates is the marriage between humans and androids with Artificial Intelligence (AI), like the famous example of Sophia. In this article, we will explore the current legislation in the Argentine Republic in relation to this issue, analyzing the legal and ethical aspects involved.

First of all, it is important to address the legal status of AI androids in Argentina. To date, there is no specific regulation that recognizes AI androids as subjects of rights or as a life form with legal capabilities. Consequently, androids are considered as objects and cannot be legally recognized as spouses.

However, as anticipated in the previous article, the interaction between humans and robots developed with AI has increased in recent years, to the point that in countries such as Australia and China, marriages have been held, although all of them have been symbolic given the lack of legal recognition of this type of union.

The motivations behind these events could be related, first of all, to the search for affection and company, as well as the desire to establish a relationship with someone who exclusively satisfies one’s own needs.

According to the Civil and Commercial Code of the Argentine Republic, marriage is a legal and social institution that implies specific rights and responsibilities, based on free and equal consent. Robots lack the essential characteristics of personality and the capacity for consent, an essential requirement for a marriage to be valid in our country.

So we can ask ourselves: Can an Argentine citizen marry an android developed with AI? The answer is simpler than it seems, for marriage between humans and androids to be possible, a change in the current legislation would be necessary.

Marriage is an institution that involves an emotional and legal commitment between two people, and is rooted in cultural, religious, and social values. Introducing marriage with AI androids raises complex ethical and social challenges, including the possibility of exploitation, the dehumanization of relationships, and the difficulty of establishing genuine emotional bonds with a non-human being.

Beyond this question, it is undeniable that the ways of relating have evolved significantly compared to past times, and technology has played a fundamental role in the genesis of these changes. Proof of this are the distance relationships that people have managed to establish, either to socialize or form couples, without having a priori physical contact, with which the possibility of developing emotions and feelings towards androids like Sophia and by virtue of this decide getting married is not something far away in time.

As technology advances and AI continues to develop, legislation and public opinion may evolve regarding marriage between humans and AI androids. Therefore, a broad debate and ethical reflection will be necessary to determine the limits, regulations and rights involved in this type of union.

People sometimes seek to avoid problems or dissatisfaction in real life and in these human-robotic relationships there is a risk of developing an emotional dependency and an obsession with interacting with these technological entities. What can lead to an imbalance in other important areas of life, such as real human relationships or the fulfillment of daily responsibilities. This is what is currently happening with virtual role-playing games. We could then ask ourselves if there is a risk in the face of custom-made creations, whether robots or role-playing games? What implications would this have on human life?

* Lawyer and Member of the Institute of Law and Artificial Intelligence of the CAyPNqn.

