Marsper×Gucci Collaboration: Exploring Cultures and Trends Through Creative Design

Gucci Explores Cultural Connections with Marsper Collaboration

In line with its century-old tradition of innovation, Gucci is once again pushing boundaries by exploring connections between its brand and different cultures and trends. Continuing the conceptual and creative journey that began in 2021, the Marsper×Gucci joint creation has launched four series of physical creations, blending design aesthetics and concepts from both brands.

Inspired by the Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” collection exhibition, which opened in Shanghai in April 2023, the joint series draws creative inspiration from four sets of classic collection designs. Marsper, a trendy Chinese original IP, creatively interprets Gucci’s collection codes, resulting in the launch of four works: striped Marsper (Pinstripe), velvet Marsper (Velvet), double G Marsper (DoubleG), and cape Marsper (Cape). These creations pay homage to Gucci’s classics and inspire infinite creative inspiration.

The collaboration with Marsper not only showcases Gucci’s admiration for multiculturalism and focus on digital creativity but also highlights the brand’s vision of co-creation with Chinese cultural and creative forces. Marsper, designed and built by a Chinese team, embodies the fearless spirit of “BORNTOLOVE born for love”. Just as Gucci empowers wearers to express their creative intentions, Marsper brings its unique personality and unconventional creativity to enrich Gucci’s fashion universe with contemporary concepts.

The four Marsper×Gucci joint series works, each measuring 30cm, are inspired by iconic shapes created by former Gucci creative directors Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele. These works feature the silhouette of the minimalist suit, the GG logo representing the core of the brand, and a creative tribute to Gucci’s equestrian origin. Each series showcases different styles in terms of color, inspiration, and style, presenting a diverse interpretation of the brand through different eras and ideas. By integrating each other’s style inspirations, these creations tell stories and explore possibilities beyond fashion.

In addition to the joint series works, the collaboration also includes a travel accessory inspired by the Gucci Savoy series of suitcases. Featuring the GGSupreme pattern and the brand’s signature green, red, and green webbing, this accessory pays tribute to Gucci’s collection codes and represents the brand’s origins in travel. The collaboration between Marsper and Gucci signifies a journey of inspiration that aims to ignite imaginations.

Two of the Marsper×Gucci joint works, the double G Marsper and cape Marsper, are dressed in fashion styles created by Alessandro Michele. These works are simultaneously released in an enlarged 60cm version called P(er)LUS. This larger version not only showcases fashion creativity, but also emphasizes craftsmanship with carefully selected materials, continuing the creative narrative.

For more information about the release details, Gucci and Marsper recommend following their official channels, including Gucci’s offline stores, official Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, WeChat official account, and the China official website.

Marsper, launched in 2020, is a Chinese original IP that emphasizes the different expressions and meanings of love through collaborations with artists from various fields. Taking trends as its carrier, Marsper explores the pursuit and perception of love, offering a new perspective on this universal concept.

Since 2019, Gucci has been actively exploring the game and virtual field. From the launch of “Gucci Arcade” in the Gucci App to collaborations with e-sports clubs, interactive experiences, and co-created content with popular games, Gucci has continuously pushed boundaries and engaged with digital innovation.

