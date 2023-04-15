Marta & Tricky – When It’s Going Wrong

The of Tricky crafted collaboration When It’s Going Wrong is more or less to be understood as the debut album of his ward Marta, on which the duo with Fall to Pieces installed cooperation a little clearer with the spotlight on the Pole.

Since Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws and Marta Złakowska joined forces on the 2016 European tour of Tricky met when the Bristol legend, who had long been operating from Berlin, was spontaneously looking for a singer, the two felt they had entered into a symbiosis, the essence of which is now on When It’s Going Wrong distilled: The trip hop is reduced in its components to a minimum of ingredients, so sparingly staged and tidy that it largely relies solely on voice and mood – hypnotic and melancholic, lascivious and tender, so vulnerable and fragile as ethereal in a nebulous, elegiac way .

The extremely short total playing time of only 19 minutes, which doesn’t necessarily seem unfinished for that reason, also suits the spartan form: the fragmentary appearance comes from the subversive aesthetics Tricky and towards Marta. The arcs of suspense are not created through spectacular escalations, but through the absolutely captivating atmospheric attraction of the record – even if the depth effect is never completely fathomed.

The intro shows the way with a gloomy synth ambience, over which Marta hovers ominously pregnant, in which the title track slows down to meditative asceticism and dreams so frugally alone with a few simple drums and barely visible bass tracks. “The album is called When It’s Going Wrong because I feel that I translate a great part of myself into that song in particular. This song feels like my baby.Marta explains, but apart from the quietly dimmed illumination that serves her voice, it leaves a lot in this universe open where the influence and imprint of Mastermind Tricky ends – and that, although only Walking exceptionally a duet in its undercooled electronics.

How stunning (and fleeting) Tricky Marta, however, a jewel like the (noir) jazzy creeping, caressing in bass delirium Nowhere tailor-made is simply pure synergy in the comfort zone of the 55-year-old who has become welcome and modest. Club-leaning (more or less upbeat) pieces like the beat-oriented one Think of Youthe one pumping with deep guitar and coming into the ambient Moving Through Wateras well as bewitching the dance floor with a sedative Billie Eilish vibe Swimming Away on the other hand, appear rather non-binding in their sketch-like nature or can be expanded in terms of consistency.

Nevertheless, these orientations remain coherently interwoven in the essence of the record, where two foreign compositions – Today to the devotees Jefferson Airplane-Cover that features a sexy groove from the modulated memory of Blowback appears, and that arches like a sleepwalker Prince–Kiss– Souvenir Closing Black Black – place it seamlessly in the context: When It’s Going Wrong may sometimes feel more like a promising EP than a solid album statement, this actually only speaks for the potential that the collaboration between Marta and Tricky holds in prospect.



