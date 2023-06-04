Martín Guzmán affirmed that it is important that there be STEP for the economy to improve ECONOMY El Intransigente

In an election year, any movement made by the Government It will have repercussions both at the polls and in the economy. It is because of that Martin Guzmanformer Minister of Economy, argued that it is very necessary that the Front of All propose a PASO in August to define their candidate and that this will bring the least possible consequences.

In this regard, he assured that “it is very important for any aspiration of stabilization and economic development that there is the political capacity to implement an economic program, and that is why it is so important for the economy that within the official space it is the people who solve the problem representativeness, via vote. Steps are important«.

Along the same lines, Martín Guzmán explained that “in order for the ruling party to be electorally competitive, it must follow a path of order that the primary elections will give it. The main lesson is to go ordering from the political point of view, with the decision of the people’s vote, to be able to implement an economic program that inspires confidence in the participants of the economy, credibility in their ability to execute.

Finally, the former head of the Palacio de Hacienda explained his preferences for October: «I have no doubt that the best alternative to build a future of prosperity for Argentina is that Peronism. There is a central principle of Peronism, which is social justice, which is what unifies it, but also, clearly, there have been points where there have been no agreements, and that is why the political debate that is going to come seems important to me. now”.

The agreement with the IMF and the future

On the other hand, the minister who agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pointed out that “the economic program that we outlined in the agreement with the IMF it could never be implemented because there was no political cohesion To achieve this, the conditions were not met,” he questioned towards the Kirchner side: “They changed the economic policies with respect to those agreed in January 2022,” he criticized.

«Fiscal policy and economic policy in general did not have the support that was needed from the political point of view and it was very difficult to carry out the economic policy that was planned. The main factor of change, although not the only one, is the pattern of monetary policy”, added the economist Martín Guzmán.

Finally, the leader warned that “wanting to suddenly unify the exchange market in this situation, with a low level of reserves, and after what was the need for monetary issue in the pandemic, is playing Russian roulette” in addition to that “dollarization would be a strong step backwards for Argentina“, according to the NA news agency.