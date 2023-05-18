Martín Guzmán reappeared and criticized some measures taken by Massa

The former Minister of Economy, Martin Guzmanreappeared on the public scene with criticism of his successor, Sergio Massa. In an interview he referred to the decisions of the holder of said portfolio and threw: “I wouldn’t have done it no way”.

Guzman accepted that the situation isVery difficult” and predicted an economy “much more orderly“and that will go”better” from next year, but pointed against an external context and local economic decisions that have led to the very high inflation registered.

in dialogue with radio with youGuzmán remarked that almost a month after his departure, when the current minister took office, there was an ordering factor of politics which consisted of stopping hitting each other and support the new minister, which he considered positive. However, later a “combination of external factors and own economic policies” which led to a difficult situation, with inflation that has grown strongly.

Martín Guzmán: “To understand the debt crisis in the Global South, you have to look at the monetary policies of the North”

The former official pointed out over three measures in which he expressed having “a different vision” and mentioned that, at the time of making a decision, opted for “something else”.

Change

Guzman explained that the sale of bonds from the public sector to the private at prices between 20 and 25 cents equals borrow in dollars at very high rates. From his perspective, this measure somehow undoes the 2020 debt restructuring y dadds the sustainability of the obligationss, which is a fundamental pillar for the stability of the country.

Interest rate

The former minister also questioned the interest rate hikewhich the Central Bank raised to 97% annual due to rising inflation and the lack of dollars. From his perspective, an interest rate that is too high is not effective in reducing price rises.since it can lead to a greater issuance of money and therefore an increase in inflation.

Martín Guzmán reappeared at the UN with criticism of the IMF: “The overcharge policy is regressive”

“We had a very strong dispute with the IMF, which wanted us to raise the interest rate a lot and I said: If we raise all this, the interest rate will not lower inflationwill go up, because everyone will understand that the way that the Central Bank pays the highest interest for the bills it issues, the Leliqs, will be issuing, with more inflation. So, it’s useless,” he stressed in this regard.

For Guzman, heThe interest rate ended up rising a lot and had a negative impact on inflation. Furthermore, he mentioned that a major external shock such as the drought has also contributed to the current situation.

Guzmán’s latest criticism: the soybean dollar

Massa’s predecessor expressed his opposition to the soybean dollarsince it considers that soybean production does not increase, but rather changes the seasonality of the settlement. In addition, he pointed out that this measure can give one sector of the economy an advantage over the restwhich can be difficult to reverse.

Martín Guzmán counterattacks: he broke the silence with strong criticism of Cristina and Máximo Kirchner

“There is a sector that you gave an advantage over the rest of the economy. That suddenly begins to have more liquidity, with less need to settle in the next. It is very difficult to get out of the soybean dollar, because then you have to give another soybean dollar. I decided not to do it at the time”, he recalled.

However, the former head of the Treasury highlighted that progress was made in other measures, cLike the segmentation of energy subsidies and fiscal policy.

As for the future, the former official believes that the Argentine economy has the possibility of being much more orderly and better in the future.

SE / LR