Martín Menem accelerates the treatment of the economic reform package promoted by the Government

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Martin Menem, assured this Tuesday that he will put up for discussion in Congress the package of “economic reforms” that the Government seeks to approve “as soon as possible” to deregulate the economy. The initiatives that will reach the Lower House in the next few hours would include the repeal of the current rental law, the freezing of legislators’ allowances, the review of the retirement mobility formula and the reform of the Income Taxin line with the adjustment policies of the government of Javier Miley.

Martín Menem spoke with journalists from the Lower House and affirmed that the immediate priority of Congress will be in the treatment of the set of laws that Javier Milei’s government has in its hands to deregulate the economy “as soon as possible.”

The Income tax reform It will be one of the central points to review, as anticipated by the libertarian ranks, although the final text of the reform package has not yet been released. It is also expected that the future project will include the elimination of the retirement mobility formulaan initiative that the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputohad already formulated days ago: “If we continued with this formula, in the next four months retirees would receive between 25 and 40% less than what they receive today. By eliminating the formula that does not work, a new one will be sought. It is planned an increase in the face of this inflationary situation”.

To speed up the discussion on the projects in Congress, the head of Deputies would advance this week in the formation of the commissions, including the Budget, General Legislation and Constitutional Affairs, with a view to taking advantage of the week before the celebration of the holidays. . Martín Menem’s initiative consists of “dispatching the opinions and bringing them to the premises as soon as possible”with emphasis on economic reforms.

Depending on the position that the Peronist governors were expressing regarding giving “reverse” with the elimination of the fourth category of Income TaxPeronist legislators and the left are expected to reject the package of laws that Javier Milei seeks to approve.

consulted by Argentine News about what will be the alliance scheme what he imagines in the short term, taking into account that the situation of weakness from which La Libertad Avanza starts (which has only 38 legislators of its own), said that there is “good dialogue” and “good predisposition” of all the opposition blocs to exception of Unión por la Patria and the Left Front.

Regarding the possibility of compensating the loss of Profits with the co-participation of the tax on the check, the president of Deputies emphatically rejected this proposalemerged within the Peronist governors.

Cuts in the Lower House

As part of the “austerity” and cutback program promoted by Javier Milei (synthesized in his statement that “there is no money”), The possibility of freezing deputies’ allowances has not been ruled out.

However, Menem clarified that there are 257 national deputies and not all of them have the same economic reality, so in some way he raised doubts about what will happen with the salaries that currently average two million pesos.

At the same time, Menem denied that there are going to be massive layoffs in the lower house, although he admitted that each situation will be “studyed” and that the idea is to “do everything possible so that every worker who works in this house continues working.” “.

Asked about the particular situation of the channel TV Deputieswas neither conclusive nor precise but left a general message: “All workers who work will continue working.”

Like the television channel, There are other expenses that the Lower House has that are “under review”, such as the fleet of stationary carscommented the man from La Rioja when leading a toast in the Lower Deputies’ Chamber together with parliamentary journalists.

Likewise, he confirmed that the Government I would not have in my sights the presentation of a new Budget projectsince it would first be necessary to stabilize the “economic variables.”

