“Martín” offers the latest performances of its second season in Neuquén

“Martín”, the work of Moira Mares, Directed by Gustavo Lioy, it is going through the last performances of its second season. It premiered with great success in November of last year, in Teneas and Ámbito Histrión, in April it returned to the scene, this time in the El Arrimadero room (Misiones 234, Neuquén), where it will begin to say goodbye with its last three performances on Fridays in May , at 21:30. Reservation of tickets to 2995713050.

The staging of this debut feature by Moira Mares is performed by Josefina Porte Farías, Carolina Sancho and Silvana Feliziani, who shared some impressions of the staging and the scenic experience of this second season.

“It is not a linear work, It is a work that is traversed purely by the emotional, supported by a text, yes, but traversed by the emotional. The story talks about a problem in a family, in a women’s house where an unexpected event happens that affects them and they are one of those events where you cannot go back, where something is discovered and there is no way to go back ”, describes the actress.

“Martín” can be seen on Fridays in May at El Arrimadero Theatre, in Neuquén.

«From there, the different paths to continue hiding begin to be traced, but there is no way. So, these women struggle with these situations where finally, let’s say, at the end of the story, all these secrets and family mandates that are considered swept under the rug come to light, ”she completes.

The work has had very good returns, says Feliziani. “They are very beautiful, they tell us about the work as a springboard to many emotions, we have noticed that people also use the roller coaster idea a lot to tell us what the work provoked in them, due to this fluctuation of emotions and how these characters mutate from state”.



