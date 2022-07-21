The release of the official trailer for “Family of the Dragons” comes as attention turns to the divisive final season of “Game of Thrones.” Many fans have petitioned for a remake of the eighth and final season of the HBO series.

While discussing the upcoming prequel series Dragon Family, author George-RR-Martin and Casey Bloys, head of content for HBO and HBO Max, alluded to the repercussions.

Martin said in the interview: “TMD toxic internet and these podcasts out there saying season eight gave a really bad impression, people said, ‘Oh, I’m not going to watch them again’. I don’t believe them anymore. already.”

Bloys said: “This is a social media pushback. I think in multiple parts of our society, we are reminding ourselves that Twitter is not real life. We know it will be divisive, of course, you want all The fans are happy, but it’s never going to happen. There aren’t a lot of people walking around feeling hopeless or upset. It’s a good read but probably doesn’t fully reflect the audience’s feelings.”

“Dragon Family” is based on Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood” and tells the history of the Targaryen family. It’s set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, featuring Paddy Consin, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Tucson, Eve Starring Best, Fabian Frankel, Matsuya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

The 10-episode series will debut on HBO on August 21 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on HBO Max.