Martina from Big Brother would have had a threesome with her boyfriend and the owner of one of her exchanges

A few days ago, an intimate video of Martina Stewart Usher sleeping with her boyfriend Uriel de Martini was leaked after having starred in a supposed threesome with Laura Puchetti. The ex Big Brother talked with American breakfast and he denied having had sexual relations with the owner of one of the brands with which he made exchanges.

The young woman said that last Wednesday she had a barbecue at her house with her partner and some other friends. As she usually receives exchanges at her house, that night the owner of one of the brands that works with her came to bring her some clothes.

Martina invited her to stay because it was very late, but after a few hours she went to sleep. “When I’m tired or I suck because I’m at home, I go to sleep and my friends know that whenever they want they can leave and close the house, I have that habit. They were all trustworthy, except this girl. I went to sleep and the next day I watch the video, ”she recounted in the note.

The recording was made by Puchetti. At first, the woman shows Stewart sleeping with her boyfriend and then she focuses on herself gesturing for silence as she walks around wrapped in a white towel. The ex-sister denied having had a threesome with her and Laura’s couple, although her version did not convince the panelists of the Pamela David program.

What Laura Puchetti said about the supposed trio with Martina and her boyfriend

“Clearly it is a video put together by the girl. I still do not understand. It makes me very sick because I don’t know where in my house he was. That’s up. They all left together, so he went up to do that,” Martina said.

This weekend, Laura was consulted about the situation and in dialogue with Ciudad Magazine, she came out to deny the former participant of GH.

“Obviously it’s true, I don’t understand why he denies it. When we were all leaving, she was the one who invited me to stay. We had a few drinks on us, we began to speak in a double meaning and everything was distorted, ”she said.

According to the 38-year-old woman, Martina was cool with her from the start and even tagged her in some stories. “After that obvious viral video I delete everything. She snapped. The video had been passed on to a friend so she would know who she was with, and it leaked. I did not record anything else, neither did they, ”she clarified.

“She gave me a wave since I got home. Since I am from Berazategui and had traveled to Pilar for an hour and a half, they invited me to dinner. She took me to the room once everyone had left. We began to grope and kiss. Then her boyfriend joined her. She gave herself everything like that. We enjoyed the three of us,” she added.