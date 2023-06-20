Martina Navratilova says she is free of cancer, after having tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free.

The Hall of Fame tennis player announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of testing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation wizards etc, what a relief,” he wrote.

Navratilova, 66, revealed that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and was due to start treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a non-invasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and she underwent a lumpectomy.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed early-stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her television work with Tennis Channel before the Miami Open in March.

