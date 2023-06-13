Home » Martine Rose 2024 spring and summer series big show officially debut | Hypebeast
Jamaican-born British menswear designer Martine Rose, following her debut at Pitti Uomo last season to release the 2023 Autumn/Winter show, returns to the familiar London Fashion Week to release the 2024 Spring/Summer collection.

This big show is held in the local community in London. Martine Rose once again interprets the deconstruction of the classic menswear culture to the outside world, adding personal unique aesthetics and insights into sub-culture, endowing her brand menswear with more spiritual aspects, and combining familiar Tooling outlines and sporty elements are integrated into the overall menswear design, and a more personalized style of wearing is shown through a variety of fabrics, such as the leather series design based on Juki culture, and it is highlighted through denim, sequins, fluff and other elements with bright colors Vitality; in addition, there are many feminine styles that brighten the eyes of the scene, forming an eye-catching contrast with other rough menswear.

Martine Rose’s mixed-style aesthetics can be clearly seen in this series. In addition to showing the latest Nike Shox MR4 joint shoes, she also became the first guest creative director of Clarks and brought her first design series “Coming Up Roses” in the big show. ’, as well as an accessories line with artist Yaz XL and New York-based designer LL, LLC.

