Continuing the notice, Stüssy officially released the latest joint series Lookbook and complete product photos with Martine Rose.

The series of images was shot by Rosie Marks, combining the aesthetics of London and California and interpreting each other’s influence on street culture, subculture, the same and different understandings in a nostalgic style, showing clothing items and car accessories, including hoodies, T -shirts, racing gloves, floor mats, sun visors, steering wheel protective covers, car interior fragrance ornaments, etc., and the car models are also highlights, Volkswagen Golf MK1, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG, a large number of modified JDM cars The style is more attitude under the blessing of joint products.

The above series will be available on April 14th through Stüssy’s official website, selected stores around the world, and Dover Street Market stores.

