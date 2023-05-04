Maruja – Knocknarea – HeavyPop.at

The missing link between Ashenspire and Black Country, New Road? sailor gather on the EP Knocknarea at least her three singles released since 2022 to form an opinion Blind Spot, The Tinker as well as Thunderand complement them with the new piece Kakistocrazy.

Tao and Rage are missing from this song collection. But that fits, after all, these two first numbers of the band after their reboot supported by prominent hands not only differ aesthetically from the later path, which Harry Andrew Stanley Wilkinson (vocals, guitar), Joseph Alfred Carroll (alto saxophone, vocals) , Matthew John Buonaccorsi (bass) and Jacob Patrick Hayes (drums) are now following.

And even if the lurid question asked here at the beginning is also a valid reference point for the material from Knocknarea touches, it is ultimately also a path that has released a fairly independent character in associative eclecticism. The group from Manchester naturally straddles the post-mannerisms of punk, art, hardcore and rock, displaying an avant-garde math theatricality without pretentious contortions. In the full, rich sound of the powerfully grounding rhythm section, the fan often becomes the bellwether, while the guitars decorate the background and the sometimes reciting, sometimes effervescent vocals gesticulate. sailor unleash animalic energies with Acibian thoughtfulness, sound raw and round and archaic, but at the same time so sharply focused that intricately structured songwriting can be peeled out of the instinctive jam into almost progressive contours.

Thunder builds up tension feverishly and then breaks out jitterily from the flickering drone metal in a jazzy-hyperventilating manner, chanting over the saxophone waves into the surf, turning into a contemplative indulgence, as if Deathcrash drifting in eruptive wah-wah madness, and finds a mantra for a band that has already survived its own potential demise: “When it seems all but hopeless Let vision stay focused„.

Blind Spot howls the melodies in a similar way closer to the moon panorama, patiently sharpens the dynamics more crisply in order to offer the catharsis an ever more pleading harassment of free spatiality. The Tinker On the other hand, as an instrumental, it is soft and smooth with gentle elegance, moody and bittersweet, shows a flawlessly flowing saxophone playing and seems completely out of time, when cinematographic forebodings of strings wafting through the peripheral field of vision transition from the unhurried course into harmonic realms dark abysses – only to exchange the climax for a dreamy disappearance. A bit like the Yang zum Black Midi‚esken Ying?

The relatively new Kakistocracy is more ritualistic, evocative, almost manic – clatters, rumbles and piles up until the band takes a deep breath and in the holistic context of the EP Knocknarea a bit hanging in the air releases. But don’t worry: With Zeitgeist the next song is already in the starting blocks… the slowly boiling up hype about the next one Windmill-Sensation in all the potential that has often been called up here will possibly finally boil over?

