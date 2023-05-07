Maruja – Zeitgeist – HeavyPop.at

„Let the panic commence“: sailor press the furious song collection EP Knocknarea with Zeitgeist the next strong single behind and take no prisoners between clearly drawn fronts.

„I’m feeling hateful/ Too much heat is burning through my veins/ Admit defeat/ I’m on my feet I think I’ll start again‘ Harry Wilkinson chants so hurriedly that he almost jumps into a rapping stream while he and his team don’t take an inch off the gas pedal: Zeitgeist lets the saxophone flash alone in shimmering panic and then bursts out hand in hand with the belly-rumbling rhythm section in a post-punk hurry, rubbing his finger on the wound with increasing concentration and breaking from the avant-garde and art grooves into jazz ecstasy on.

How damn energetic and manic sailor but being able to put pressure on, always acting like a single organism of inexhaustible condition, in which all ingredients are just as wonderfully coordinated with each other as they communicate with each other pulsing with vitality – that is once more a single gripping joy.

The targeted excess of Zeitgeist promises to be able to drive all the sweat out of every pore of exuberant bodies, especially live, whereas the studio version ends almost too quickly after about three minutes – this propelling round dance is so addictive.

Should mean further: Even if it is not clear whether the material from Knocknarea along with Zeitgeist will be found at all on the British debut long-player, given the consistent class of the quartet that has hereby finally been confirmed, one no longer has to worry that the debut of sailor should be able to meet all high expectations. The only thing you can secretly wonder about is how the album flow of the superordinate arc of suspense will be laid out.

