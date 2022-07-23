Home Entertainment Marvel Animated Series ‘What If…?’ Season 2 May Be Aired Next Year – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios
Entertainment

Marvel Animated Series ‘What If…?’ Season 2 May Be Aired Next Year – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

by admin
Marvel Animated Series ‘What If…?’ Season 2 May Be Aired Next Year – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

What If…? is an experimental work from Marvel Studios. First of all, it’s their first official animated series, and it’s so closely related to the MCU that they even brought in movie actors to voice the same characters in the anime. And the stories told in “What If…?” are all offshoots of some sort of accident in the MCU.After the successful debut of the first season, Marvel has officially announced the start of production on the second season of “What If…?”.

access:

Alibaba Cloud’s “Shadowless Cloud Computer” supports enterprises to quickly realize home office

But what audiences really care about is when the second season of “What If…?” airs. At San Diego Comic-Con today, we got answers, but not the ones many viewers were expecting. Marvel said today that the second season of “What If…?” won’t air until at least early 2023. However, there is also good news that the third season of “What If…?” is also already in production. In addition, Marvel has a number of animated series in the works, such as “X-Men 97” and “Marvel Zombies” animated series will be broadcast in 2024.

The characters that will appear in the second season will be Hela (who may fight alongside Thor in the show), and the follow-up of Captain Carter (officially confirmed that this Captain Carter is not the same as the one in “Doctor Strange 2” bit), plus Black Widow, and Gamora’s The Lost Chapter.

See also  Darth Vader Arrives: "Obi-Wan" First Expose Darth Vader Stills - Disney Disney - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Bonus: Kontakt violin library Contemporary Violin free download

The dangerous crusade against the history textbooks

The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program Launched...

Find an easy-to-express outlet for realistic themes, and...

Making Music More Fun Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra debuts

Digging and Inheriting the Excellent Tradition “Agarwood Like...

TVB supports Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang’s birthday celebration activities,...

Costume drama experience +1 He Lan teased “One...

TVB Xiaosheng Zheng Junhong and his wife left...

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Screenwriter Wants Nicolas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy