What If…? is an experimental work from Marvel Studios. First of all, it’s their first official animated series, and it’s so closely related to the MCU that they even brought in movie actors to voice the same characters in the anime. And the stories told in “What If…?” are all offshoots of some sort of accident in the MCU. After the successful debut of the first season, Marvel has officially announced the start of production on the second season of “What If…?”.

But what audiences really care about is when the second season of “What If…?” airs. At San Diego Comic-Con today, we got answers, but not the ones many viewers were expecting. Marvel said today that the second season of “What If…?” won’t air until at least early 2023. However, there is also good news that the third season of “What If…?” is also already in production. In addition, Marvel has a number of animated series in the works, such as “X-Men 97” and “Marvel Zombies” animated series will be broadcast in 2024.

The characters that will appear in the second season will be Hela (who may fight alongside Thor in the show), and the follow-up of Captain Carter (officially confirmed that this Captain Carter is not the same as the one in “Doctor Strange 2” bit), plus Black Widow, and Gamora’s The Lost Chapter.