Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream on August 18 – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

Marvel has released a new trailer for the original superhero series “She-Hulk”, which will be broadcast on the streaming media Disney+ on August 18, when the audience will see some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. face. The show will continue the comic setting. The heroine Jennifer is a lawyer who received a blood transfusion from her cousin “Hulk” Dr. Bruce Banner after being shot and injured, resulting in DNA mutations, super powers, and eventually becoming a female hero. gram. The story also mentions that she will eventually join the Avengers.
The film will star Tatiana Maslani as the “Hulk” Jennifer Walters, and Mark Ruffano will continue to play the Hulk. In addition, Benedict Wang (Wang), Tim Roth (Abomination) and Jameela Jameel (Titania) will all appear. The film will be co-directed by Kate Corot (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Varya (episodes 5, 6, 7).
Video screenshot