Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream on August 18 – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

Marvel has released a new trailer for the original superhero series “She-Hulk”, which will be broadcast on the streaming media Disney+ on August 18, when the audience will see some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. face. The show will continue the comic setting. The heroine Jennifer is a lawyer who received a blood transfusion from her cousin “Hulk” Dr. Bruce Banner after being shot and injured, resulting in DNA mutations, super powers, and eventually becoming a female hero. gram. The story also mentions that she will eventually join the Avengers.