本片将由塔提阿娜·玛斯拉尼将扮演“女浩克”珍妮佛·沃尔特斯，另外马克·鲁法诺将继续扮演绿巨人浩克。此外，由本尼迪克·王扮演的王、蒂姆·罗斯扮演的憎）和贾米拉·贾米尔扮演泰坦尼亚都将悉数登场。本片将由凯特·柯罗（第1、2、3、4、8、9集）和阿奴·瓦利亚（第5、6、7集）联合执导。

视频截图

本片将由塔提阿娜·玛斯拉尼将扮演“女浩克”珍妮佛·沃尔特斯，另外马克·鲁法诺将继续扮演绿巨人浩克。此外，由本尼迪克·王扮演的王、蒂姆·罗斯扮演的憎）和贾米拉·贾米尔扮演泰坦尼亚都将悉数登场。本片将由凯特·柯罗（第1、2、3、4、8、9集）和阿奴·瓦利亚（第5、6、7集）联合执导。

视频截图

Home Entertainment Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream on August 18 – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios
Entertainment

Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream on August 18 – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

by admin
Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream on August 18 – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

Marvel has released a new trailer for the original superhero series “She-Hulk”, which will be broadcast on the streaming media Disney+ on August 18, when the audience will see some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. face. The show will continue the comic setting. The heroine Jennifer is a lawyer who received a blood transfusion from her cousin “Hulk” Dr. Bruce Banner after being shot and injured, resulting in DNA mutations, super powers, and eventually becoming a female hero. gram. The story also mentions that she will eventually join the Avengers.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The film will star Tatiana Maslani as the “Hulk” Jennifer Walters, and Mark Ruffano will continue to play the Hulk. In addition, Benedict Wang (Wang), Tim Roth (Abomination) and Jameela Jameel (Titania) will all appear. The film will be co-directed by Kate Corot (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Varya (episodes 5, 6, 7).

Video screenshot

See also  After being publicly ridiculed by Trump, Musk tweeted in response to "not true", netizens were puzzled - People - Elon Musk

You may also like

thisisneverthat 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially...

Guan Xiaotong shows up at the gym and...

Alyssa Chia celebrates her daughter’s 7th birthday by...

Vertical screen to watch Youth CCTV’s new IP...

This wonderful lol scam is all over the...

The fragrance of books is overflowing in the...

Sound Magic updates the legendary huqin, and the...

It’s called Karlmann King, and it’s the most...

Beijing Film Festival Opening Forum Focuses on Film...

Caier Ying and his wife endorse Sony Ericsson:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy