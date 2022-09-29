Home Entertainment Marvel Vision actor joins “Forrest Gump” director’s new film “Here” – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Marvel superhero vision actor Paul Bettany will join stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in upcoming “Forrest Gump” director Robert Zemeckis’ new drama “Here” “.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Ross (2021’s Dune) will write the script, based on Richard McGuire’s interactive graphic novel of the same name.

According to DEADLINE, the film “centered on a location in New England — starting in the wilderness, then home — a story of love, loss, struggle, hope, and legacy between couples and families over generations. Staged.” It first premiered in 1989 as a six-page comic depicting a modest corner of a room in the house. Panels continue to show the space at different points in time, and how creatures interact with it.

It’s the first film collaboration between Hanks and Wright in more than 30 years, the pair previously starring in Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump.” Character names and plot details have not been revealed, but it should echo the “innovative” nature of the original manga and graphic novel.

