Marvel’s fourth stage masterpiece “Black Panther 2 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever) released the first wave of trailers at the end of last month. The trailer can see many main characters, and the late movie star Chadwick Boseman played the role of T’challa mourned with a kanban, and this time the network took the lead in releasing the art concept maps of the main 8 characters.

This message comes from @MCU_Facilitythe main 8 characters include Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Attuma (Alex Livinalli), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Namora (Mabel Cadena) and “Ironheart” Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).

It is worth mentioning that Shuri wears a purple uniform and is expected to be the new Black Panther in the sequel; Nakia wears a new green suit and holds a ring weapon; Namora is Namora’s younger sister, with a blue appearance The skin is the pure-bred royal family of the submarine civilization race; Attuma is the villain of Namor in the comics, and the positioning in the feature film has not yet been confirmed; the last is Riri Williams’ Ironheart suit, which is quite large, like Tony Stark made it in a cave The original armor.

The film will be released to Taiwan, China in North America on November 9, and will be officially released in North America on November 11. Interested readers should pay attention.