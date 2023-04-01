Less than three years after its release, support for Marvel’s Avengers is waning. Crystal Dynamics released Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.8 today, which adds some final features and bug fixes to the game before it goes down later this year.

Crystal Dynamics thanks players for their support through a blog post. The patch focuses on bringing some final features to the game and includes a bunch of new bug fixes.

Patch 2.8 made many of the game’s cosmetics more accessible, removed the entire transport and hero challenge card system from the game, and placed their rewards on the marketplace. This update automatically converts player points into in-game resources, and converts Hero Catalysts and Shard Extractors into permanent 1.5x multipliers on earned Shards and XP.

Additionally, players who earn at least one trophy by April 1 will receive an Iron Man Variable Threat Response suit as a thank you gift.

The patch notes, which can be read in full on the Crystal Dynamics website, also detail some bug fixes, addressing everything from combat to certain animations.

Marvel Avengers screenshot

Official support for Marvel’s Avengers will end on September 30th, after which the game will be removed. We reviewed Marvel’s Avengers 6, praising its campaign but criticizing the loot-based ending and limited mission variety at launch. Since then, Crystal Dynamics has added quite a few new characters and features, but the former creative director still apologized for the game last month.

Marvel’s Avengers 2.8 Patch Summary Notes

new function

The market is open! What does it mean? All MCU and non-MCU outfits, kills, and nameplates are now automatically available on your hero cards. However, items obtained through the event must be obtained or purchased through cosmetic vendors respectively as usual. Both the transport system and the hero challenge cards have been completely removed from the game. Items previously obtainable from Cargo and Hero Challenge cards are now included in the hundreds of Marketplace items that are automatically granted after the update to version 2.8. After updating to v2.8, you can access all unlocked Marketplace content without an Internet connection.

As a token of appreciation for the players who have been with us along the way, we are giving away a special Founder’s Gift – Iron Man’s Variable Threat Response Battlesuit. This outfit will be automatically awarded to any player who has earned at least one trophy/achievement by April 1st.

All existing credit balances have been converted to in-game resources.

Fully owned hero shard catalysts and extracts have been removed from the game. Instead, there is now a permanent 1.5x multiplier on earned shards and earned XP. A small hotfix update 2.8.1 will be rolled out on April 4th to address a known issue

Bug fixes

Several fixes for the Reassembly campaign and Avengers Initiative, including issues with AI companions targeting Kate Bishop’s decoy

Several combat mechanics bug fixes

Minor tweaks to endgame mission rewards, gear upgrades, and gear stats

Modifications to the user interface, including missing functionality and placeholder text

Fixed an issue where animations were displayed incorrectly during combat

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer for IGN who loves all things indie and Nintendo. Outside of IGN, they’ve contributed to sites like Polygon and Rock Paper Shotgun. Find them on Twitter: @tweet.