Home Entertainment Marvel’s Avengers gets its final patch today
Entertainment

Marvel’s Avengers gets its final patch today

by admin
Marvel’s Avengers gets its final patch today

Less than three years after its release, support for Marvel’s Avengers is waning. Crystal Dynamics released Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.8 today, which adds some final features and bug fixes to the game before it goes down later this year.

Crystal Dynamics thanks players for their support through a blog post. The patch focuses on bringing some final features to the game and includes a bunch of new bug fixes.

Patch 2.8 made many of the game’s cosmetics more accessible, removed the entire transport and hero challenge card system from the game, and placed their rewards on the marketplace. This update automatically converts player points into in-game resources, and converts Hero Catalysts and Shard Extractors into permanent 1.5x multipliers on earned Shards and XP.

Additionally, players who earn at least one trophy by April 1 will receive an Iron Man Variable Threat Response suit as a thank you gift.

The patch notes, which can be read in full on the Crystal Dynamics website, also detail some bug fixes, addressing everything from combat to certain animations.

You may also like

prepaid, rentals, domestic staff and gasoline?

Easter all the exhibitions not to be missed

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Saturday, April 1, 2023:...

From Modigliani’s heads to that Michelangelo forger: here...

The cases for the alleged hacking of Rosatti...

The murderer in the Ma Yaopan case finally...

who can do it in april

Pisces horoscope for today, Saturday, April 1, 2023:...

María Kodama’s will is still secret but what...

how to calculate the increase in april and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy