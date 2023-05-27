Marvel’s future new works “Thunderbolt” and “Miracle Man” announced the suspension of filming due to the writer’s strike | Hypebeast

14
‘The Last of Us’ suspends production on second season due to writers’ strike
The reason is that there is currently “no script” for the second season.
Marvel’s masterpiece “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever” released today on Rotten Tomatoes
The current score is a not so good 53%.
Marvel’s future blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” released the first “Adam Warlock” stills
James Gunn: “He’s definitely not a good guy in this film.”
In the era of advocating traffic, what does the continuation of “authenticity” mean for streetwear? | Hypetalks
In this issue of Hypetalks, together with STARTER, Jeff Staple, Keith Cheng, Little Tiger and CherryGun are invited to have a dialogue.
