The weekend box office in North America is out!This past weekend (12.2-12.4), Marvel’s new film“Black Panther 2”In the fourth weekend of its release in North America, it earned $17.593 million to achieve four consecutive championships. The cumulative box office in North America reached 393.7 million US dollars, rising to the third place in the North American box office annual list.





Overseas accumulatively reached 339.3 million US dollars, of which overseas large ticket warehouses include 35.1 million US dollars in the United Kingdom, 32.4 million US dollars in Mexico, and 27.9 million US dollars in France. The cumulative global box office has exceeded the 700 million US dollar mark, reaching 733 million US dollars, rising to the seventh place in the global box office annual list.





David Harbor starred in Universal Pictures’ new action-thriller R-rated film “Violent Night”, which was released in 3,682 theaters in North America in its first weekend, earning $13.3 million at the box office. The overseas box office of the film reached 7.055 million US dollars in the first week, and the global box office reached 20.355 million US dollars in the first week. The production cost of the film is 20 million US dollars, and it was created by 87North, the production company of “Little People”, “John Wick” and “City of Cold”.

“Frozen” “Moana”The team created a new Disney animated film “strange world“The box office of the second weekend in North America was 4.921 million U.S. dollars, and the cumulative box office in North America was only 25.519 million U.S. dollars. The cumulative overseas box office is 16.8 million US dollars, and the global cumulative box office is 42.319 million US dollars. And the production cost of this film reached 180 million US dollars, which can be said to be really miserable.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes starred in the new thriller “The Menu”, which received a box office of 3.556 million U.S. dollars in the third weekend of its release in North America, and the cumulative box office in North America was 24.72 million U.S. dollars. The cumulative overseas box office of the film was 22.5 million US dollars, and the global cumulative box office reached 47.22 million US dollars, with a production cost of 30 million US dollars.

