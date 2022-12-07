Home Entertainment Marvel’s new film “Black Panther 2” won the North American weekend box office for four consecutive weekends, and the global box office exceeded 700 million US dollars_TOM Entertainment
Entertainment

Marvel’s new film “Black Panther 2” won the North American weekend box office for four consecutive weekends, and the global box office exceeded 700 million US dollars_TOM Entertainment

by admin
Marvel’s new film “Black Panther 2” won the North American weekend box office for four consecutive weekends, and the global box office exceeded 700 million US dollars_TOM Entertainment

The weekend box office in North America is out!This past weekend (12.2-12.4), Marvel’s new film“Black Panther 2”In the fourth weekend of its release in North America, it earned $17.593 million to achieve four consecutive championships. The cumulative box office in North America reached 393.7 million US dollars, rising to the third place in the North American box office annual list.


Overseas accumulatively reached 339.3 million US dollars, of which overseas large ticket warehouses include 35.1 million US dollars in the United Kingdom, 32.4 million US dollars in Mexico, and 27.9 million US dollars in France. The cumulative global box office has exceeded the 700 million US dollar mark, reaching 733 million US dollars, rising to the seventh place in the global box office annual list.


Marvel's new film

David Harbor starred in Universal Pictures’ new action-thriller R-rated film “Violent Night”, which was released in 3,682 theaters in North America in its first weekend, earning $13.3 million at the box office. The overseas box office of the film reached 7.055 million US dollars in the first week, and the global box office reached 20.355 million US dollars in the first week. The production cost of the film is 20 million US dollars, and it was created by 87North, the production company of “Little People”, “John Wick” and “City of Cold”.

“Frozen” “Moana”The team created a new Disney animated film “strange world“The box office of the second weekend in North America was 4.921 million U.S. dollars, and the cumulative box office in North America was only 25.519 million U.S. dollars. The cumulative overseas box office is 16.8 million US dollars, and the global cumulative box office is 42.319 million US dollars. And the production cost of this film reached 180 million US dollars, which can be said to be really miserable.

See also  Interview with Li Xuejian, Chairman of the Jury of Beijing International Film Festival, "Tiantan Award" works must be grounded, spread and retained-Qianlong.com.cn

Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes starred in the new thriller “The Menu”, which received a box office of 3.556 million U.S. dollars in the third weekend of its release in North America, and the cumulative box office in North America was 24.72 million U.S. dollars. The cumulative overseas box office of the film was 22.5 million US dollars, and the global cumulative box office reached 47.22 million US dollars, with a production cost of 30 million US dollars.

Further reading:


You may also like

Light of Malaysia!Michelle Yeoh was Elected as Time’s...

BIGBANG’s TOP will be the first Korean artist...

“Collection”, humanity in images – Il Sole 24...

Stüssy x Denim Tears’ latest joint collection officially...

“Boris Godunov”, the first version of Musorgsky’s opera...

Taiwan media: Chen Yang, the composer of “Lu...

The classic otome game “Fate Nine -NORN9 LOFN-”...

Zhang Lan refused to truce!Turn bombardment big S...

NCT 127’s 4th full album climbs 71 places...

“DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023” will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy