Disney confirmed that the Marvel drama “Secret Invasion” (Secret Invasion) will officially land on the streaming platform Disney+ on June 21 and start broadcasting. “Secret Invasion” has 6 episodes and belongs to the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Secret Invasion” is a superhero-type web series, adapted from Marvel’s 2008 comic event of the same name, telling the story of radical Skrulls invading the earth, disguised as humans or even superheroes, and then secretly infiltrating and taking charge of the planet The story involves the Avengers, Captain Marvel 4, X-Men and other branches.

The series is written by Kyle Brastreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Salim.

This series of episodes belongs to one of the series of works of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is in the same overhead world and common world as the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films. It is also a cross-border work, produced by Marvel Pictures, in September 2021 Filming began in London, England, and will wrap up in April 2022.

According to public information, Samuel Jackson returned and played Nick Fury in the play, and Ben Manderson returned to play Talos, the leader of the Skrulls. Freeman and Don Chiddall.

It’s worth mentioning that some people might confuse Secret Invasion with another big event, Secret Wars. To put it simply, “Secret Wars” is another war involving multiple universes, and it is also one of the main stories of the movie “Avengers 6”.

In fact, there will be quite a lot of new Disney+ dramas in the next period of time, such as “Journey to the West ABC” starring Wu Yanzu and Michelle Yeoh, the second season of the well-received “WHAT IF…?” and the second season of “Rocky”. season and so on.

