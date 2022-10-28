Original title: Marvel super British new film “Black Panther 2” brand new preview female Black Panther super handsome debut foreign media early word of mouth lifted the ban and received collective praise

Sohu Entertainment News Marvel’s new movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda” has a new trailer exposed, the new Black Panther is on the stage, and the action scenes are fierce and handsome. Shuri, Okye, Mbaku, Nagiya, and Queen Ramanda return together. “Sea King” Namor and the big villain “Sea Sha” appeared and showed their super abilities! Rihanna will present the ending track of the record. After the world premiere was held yesterday, foreign media lifted the ban on social media word-of-mouth, and now it has received collective praise. The film will be released in North America on November 11, and Taiwan will be released globally on November 9.

Gizmodo: A grand and magnificent Marvel sequel, ambitious story, meaningful themes, heart-wrenching twists and turns, the length of the film is felt, but it’s fun, beautiful, and comic The best end credits egg in the history of Wei, no better.

CineXpressPR: Black Panther 2 is great, (director) Coogler delivers an emotionally charged and stunning sequel that is emotionally charged, effectively explores worthy world themes, and is a great tribute to Chadwick Beau A beautiful tribute to the legacy left by Siman. Letitia (Shuri) & Tenoch (Namor) are great, and the easter eggs in the end credits are very moving.

newrockstars: Black Panther 2 clearly shows how important Boseman and T’Challa are to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without him, a movie sometimes needs a more positive heartbeat, and it found it at just the right moment, and it was so exciting that I couldn’t wait to get a second look.

Dani Fernandez: No spoilers, Black Panther 2 is so emotional! Some parts are creepy and brutal. It’s heartbreaking, beautiful, and the action is intense, and I’m in awe of the work that goes into showing those cultures.

Wendy Lee Szany: It will make your emotions go up and down, you can feel the passing of Chadwick, and the performance of the whole cast is also great, you can also feel the journey and the grief that each actor went through. Lots of action scenes! Namor is great.

Collider: I know you won't believe someone saying "this movie is great" after a movie's world premiere, but Black Panther 2 is a great sequel, a great one movie of. Another reason Black Panther 2 impressed me is that Coogler took on the impossible task: to make a sequel without Boseman, it had to feel respectful but push the whole The series went forward, and he did it beautifully. It will be a blockbuster movie from Marvel Studios.

