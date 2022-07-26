Home Entertainment Marvel’s Open World Black Panther Game Published by EA – Games – EA
Yesterday, game industry reporter Jeff Grubb broke the news that Marvel is developing a game adaptation of “Black Panther”. At the subsequent live broadcast event, he revealed some detailed information about the game. According to Jeff Grubb, the name of this “Black Panther” game does not use Marvel as a prefix. The name of the game is “Black Panther: Project Rainier”. This game is an open world game and is still in the early stages of development. .

The game is published by EA, and the development work is a new team from the former vice president of Monolith Studios.

According to the news, the plot of this open-world “Black Panther” game will be more related to the movie “Black Panther 2”. The original Black Panther in the game is dead, and the player takes on a new character. It’s unclear who is the Black Panther in the game.

The “Black Panther 2” movie has been confirmed to be broadcast in November 2022. It seems that this Black Panther game should not be able to be released simultaneously.

