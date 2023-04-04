Home Entertainment Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” aired on June 21, “Dragon Mama” played the role of the director of the Heavenly Sword Bureau.
Entertainment

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” aired on June 21, “Dragon Mama” played the role of the director of the Heavenly Sword Bureau.

by admin
Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” aired on June 21, “Dragon Mama” played the role of the director of the Heavenly Sword Bureau.

On April 3, Marvel’s new series “Secret Invasion” released an official trailer. Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the trailer, the director of Tianjian Bureau played by “Dragon Mother” Emilia Clarke appeared for the first time. She has short black hair and is capable and handsome.

In addition, the villain played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, the Skrull Gravik, also appeared in the trailer. He led an extreme resistance force and invaded the earth through deformation, infiltration and force. He also has super powers other than changes, and is suspected to be a Super Skrull.

It is reported that “Secret Invasion” has a total of six episodes, cast strong, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Dragon Mother Emilia Clarke, and Oscar’s best actress Olivia Coleman, etc., It will be aired on June 21st.

Original title: Marvel’s new drama “Secret Invasion” revealed a preview of the Skrulls infiltrating the earth

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Chen Lu replied in a long post that Huo Zun had carried out cold violence on herself jqknews

You may also like

“we build memory, truth and real justice”

El Rubius launched a comedy series controlled entirely...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the first National...

Urcera tried with the mission of recovering his...

Rodríguez Larreta: I value the work of the...

Club Med celebrates 40 years in Argentina and...

Let Beauty Return to Nature——Classico Bellezza 2023 New...

However, you can write down «Presente Continuo», a...

Zodiac dragon, tiger and rooster with safflower in...

L’Oreal buys luxury cosmetic brand Aesop for 2.5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy