On April 3, Marvel’s new series “Secret Invasion” released an official trailer. Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the trailer, the director of Tianjian Bureau played by “Dragon Mother” Emilia Clarke appeared for the first time. She has short black hair and is capable and handsome.

In addition, the villain played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, the Skrull Gravik, also appeared in the trailer. He led an extreme resistance force and invaded the earth through deformation, infiltration and force. He also has super powers other than changes, and is suspected to be a Super Skrull.

It is reported that “Secret Invasion” has a total of six episodes, cast strong, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Dragon Mother Emilia Clarke, and Oscar’s best actress Olivia Coleman, etc., It will be aired on June 21st.

