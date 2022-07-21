Home Entertainment “Marvel’s Spider-Man HD Edition” PC version will support various screen sizes in August_Configuration_Epic_Steam
Original title: “Marvel’s Spider-Man HD Edition” PC version launched in August to support various screen sizes

The PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man HD Edition” has been released. The PC version will correspond to higher quality ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA, support 21:9 ultra-wide/32:9 panoramic/NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor settings, connect PS5 controller to experience adaptive trigger and haptic feedback, Steam/Epic achievements and Cloud archive, etc.

video:

In addition, the official also announced the configuration requirements and pre-order bonuses of the PC version:

· Minimum requirements: GTX 950/i3-4160/8G memory/75GB HDD hard disk space.

Recommended configuration: GTX 1060 6GB/i5-4670/16G memory/75GB SSD hard disk space.

4K60 frame ultimate light pursuit configuration: RTX 3080/i7-12700K/32G memory/75GB SSD hard disk space.

Pre-order can unlock three sets of costumes, spider drones, five additional skill points in advance, including the content of the game itself and the three DLCs of the season pass.

