Mary Kay Becomes a WEP Signatory in Asia-Pacific Region

Mary Kay Inc. Becomes a Signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles in Asia-Pacific Region

In honor of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Mary Kay Inc. has announced that it has officially become a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP) in the Asia-Pacific region. The company took its first step on its WEP journey in March 2019 and became a global signatory at the WEP Forum held during the Commission on Status of Women (CSW63) conference. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Mary Kay joins WEP to further strengthen its position as a leading brand for female entrepreneurship in Asia Pacific.

The press release highlights Mary Kay’s commitment to accelerating the closing of gender gaps in workplaces, markets, and communities. The company’s President of the Asia Pacific Region, Wendy Wang, expressed, “Women’s empowerment goes beyond women’s professional success, it requires a holistic perspective, a roadmap to measure progress and impact, and engage all stakeholders, including the private sector, is what WEP strives for.”

To celebrate this achievement, Mary Kay China has released its first “Empowering Women Influence Report” with the theme “Thinking Like A Woman”. The report implements WEP Principles 6 and 7 and discloses the specific work and notable results of Mary Kay China’s success in empowering women in leadership mechanisms, markets, workplaces, and community participation.

The report highlights Mary Kay’s commitment and impact in various countries in the Asia Pacific region and outlines achievements involving the seven WEP principles, including “All For Her” development strategy, business empowerment, creating a great place to work for women, and giving back to society.

Mary Kay’s dedication to women’s empowerment is evident through their commitment to providing women from all walks of life with the right tools, guidance, and education. The company has empowered women to define their futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation.

