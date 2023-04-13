British fashion designer Mary Quant was 93. And she left with the same lightness with which she, thanks to a stroke of the scissors to the skirts, she dramatically magnified the freedom of women. She was born on February 11, 1934, a true representative of the Aquarius sign: intolerant of all limits, pure imagination, allergic to traditions. “Try to cage an aquarium if you can – she declared in one of her legendary interviews – we are air, that same air that I gave to women’s legs”.

Mary Quant was never too sorry to be known as the “mother of the miniskirt”, on the other hand not even Einstein (in due proportion it will be said) was saddened by the idea of ​​being the discoverer of the theory of relativity. And the miniskirt, try to prove the opposite, is the only happy twentieth-century revolution. By reducing petticoats to a few centimeters of fabric, Mary Quant was able to do more than any feminist manifesto, dramatically increasing the level of self-determination of the so-called “other half of the sky”.

The beauty is that she, Mary, has never claimed the supremacy of the invention: «I didn’t invent the miniskirt, but the street». Of course, not just any road, but King’s Road, the fashion street par excellence, the beating heart of Swinging London, the city where the Beatles and the Rolling Stones were born.

Quant didn’t attribute too many merits to himself and didn’t care about causing scandal, because the miniskirt became an emblem of female freedom, but also the principle of all evils.

In addition to miniskirts (the first hem was shortened by the designer for reasons of practicality, after running behind a bus, risking losing it precisely because a skirt was hindering the movements which restricted movements), Quant created jersey minidresses, tight-fitting pullovers ribs (the famous skinny-rib sweaters, which she designed after putting on an eight-year-old boy’s pullover for fun), and then PVC rain gear, hotpants, plastic ankle boots and colorful tights.

The family has called her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties”. Barbara Mary Quant was born in Blackheath, on February 11, 1934, in a suburb of London. Her parents are two Welsh professors who teach at London University. For their beloved daughter they dream of a peaceful future as a teacher. Instead for her Mary, who studies at Goldsmiths College, that life is unbearable, she and her sixteen years she decides to leave home to live in London. Here she meets Alexander Plunket Greene, scion of a noble English family and nephew of Bertrand Russell, who is also eager for freedom. The two begin a bohemian life: they eat when they have money, they travel as they can, they dress as they wish. Mary has a fondness for short skirts and ankle boots, Alexander suits.

The two befriend a former lawyer turned photographer, Archie McNair, and when Alexander inherits money for his 21st birthday, they decide, with McNair’s help, to buy a house.

In the basement they open a restaurant and on the first floor the Bazaar boutique (1955). The boutique located on London’s Kings Road is an instant hit with young Britons, and beyond the borders. Finally, the young people of the breaking generation have found someone who thinks like them, who lives like them and who understands what they might like. The young people of the most conformist country in Europe, Great Britain, are the first to feel the need for changes which, in order to break with tradition and gain attention, must necessarily be extreme.

The break with the old world is represented by long hair for boys, short skirts for girls and the music of the Beatles. At first, Londoners laugh at Mary’s boutique and at the folkloric group of young people who frequent it, but then curiosity attracts people from the world of cinema, theater and art. The money arrives and Mary, who has meanwhile married Alexander, opens another shop on the super-swanky Brompton Road in Knightsbridge. An icon of Swinging London, she will also be a brilliant entrepreneur: she founded the «Ginger Group» in 1963 to export her products to the USA, she will launch a line of cosmetics in 1966 and a footwear collection in 1967.

In 1966, Mary Quant received from the hands of Queen Elizabeth, the honor of Knight of the British Crown, which the year before had been given to her idols: the Beatles. The writer Bernard Levin will define it “High Priestess of Sixties fashion”, the high priestess of the fashion of the sixties.