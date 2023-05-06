Masashi Kishimoto revealed that “Naruto” did not initially plan the “Chunin Exam” chapter | Hypebeast

Although the super-popular anime “Naruto” has ended for many years, the original plot is still familiar to fans all over the world. Interestingly, the author Masashi Kishimoto revealed in a past interview that he did not intend to draw “Chunin” at first. Exam” chapter.

This interview is from Kishimoto Masashi’s first TV interview after the manga ended in 2014, and the interviewer is Kobayashi Kendo. It mentioned a lot of stories behind the creation of “Naruto”, and one of the particularly interesting parts talked about that the initial plot planning of Masashi Kishimoto focused on Naruto’s various tasks, and slowly revealed the characters of other ninja villages , but the editor responded that “there is no time to develop slowly”, and then was asked to draw a chapter to gather all the characters, which is the origin of the Chunin Exam chapter.

Masashi Kishimoto pointed out at the beginning that such a plot would make him very hard, but the editor said that “even if he dies, he must complete it.” It can be said that Masashi Kishimoto was forced to conceive the Chunin Exam. All seek inspiration for help, and even the characters of Rock Lee and Akai were inspired by a string of special keychains.

Afterwards, Masashi Kishimoto was very involved. Originally, Shikamaru Nara, who had an IQ of 200, was planned to be the final winner of the Chunin Exam. However, the editor asked to introduce the villain Orochimaru to end the Chunin Exam. This disappointed Masashi Kishimoto at first. Of course The only Shikamaru who became a Chunin also became the only winner of the Chunin Exam in a way.

The interview also touched on many topics, and although it was a long time ago, it is still worth watching for Naruto fans. Interested readers can go to the translated page to check it out.