Maserati celebrates farewell to the V8 and the beginning of the electric age. Ceo Grasso: “Here’s how we increase brand value”

MODENA – When one door closes, another opens and on the day of farewell to his legendary V8 – the engine fitted to more than 100,000 Maserati cars starting with the 1959 5000GT – Trident CEO Davide Grasso reiterated at the Motor Valley Fest how the transformation towards an all-electric range is perfectly in line with the expectations of its present and above all, future customers. The concept is that the way of understanding luxury is (partially but surely) changing. “And companies that ignore the ecological transition – warns Grasso – will be penalized in the long run”.





During our conversation with the CEO of Maserati, the predominant theme however was not electrification which from 2030 onwards will affect all the models of the Modena-based company, but rather the cultural metamorphosis that accompanies the greater ecological awareness of individuals and companies, with high spending possibilities: “Based on the assumption that luxury cannot exist without absolute quality, constant innovation and high corporate profitability (Maserati has exceeded double digits and is aiming for 15%), we believe that changing manufacturing paradigms is a must – continues Grasso – because environmental protection is a duty, and adapting to change too. For example, the end of production of the V8 at the end of the year is not a waiver because our V6 Nettuno has top performance. At the same time – continues the CEO of the Emilian company of the Stellantis Group – we studied the wishes and dynamics of potential buyers for the current decade. This will allow us to better intercept luxury consumers, who are usually alpha males with the desire to have something extra and before the others”.

April 18, 2023



In the contemporary context, the engine becomes a means but not the end, Grasso increases the dose and in “moving those who move the world, we must concentrate on enhancing the value of the brand by enhancing its 110-year history with new technological solutions and excellent products” . The GranTurismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore exhibited in Piazza Grande are tangible proof of the ongoing transformation that, on the mobility side, currently only concerns medium-high incomes. “In many respects, the current electrified context creates advantageous conditions for luxury manufacturers – maintains Grasso – because almost all models have high starting costs and therefore, the incidence of propulsion is lower or in any case less relevant. Furthermore, the advent of new forms of mobility allows us to mix avant-garde, innovation, design and heritage in order to create new technical and stylistic solutions”.



The official poster of the Motor Valley Fest designed by Aldo Drusi with a Maserati in the foreground

Of fundamental importance in increasing the value of the brand, as is happening with Maserati, is communicating the company’s raison d’être with products that satisfy the needs of a well-defined consumer: “Those with a long history behind them have a great competitive advantage but as mentioned, without quality and profitability it is difficult to generate value and create luxury is impossible”. The results obtained by the most recent Trident models in the dynamic, stylistic, productive and financial fields underline the effectiveness of the strategy undertaken: “We are proud to be representatives of the Motor Valley as well as standard bearers of innovation as the first brand from this incredible territory, to move towards electrification” concluded the CEO Davide Grasso before going to the ribbon cutting at Palazzo Ducale. After the opening ceremony, the fifth edition of the event got underway with parades, exhibitions, conferences and sports cars in the presence of Modena’s cultural assets. Among the many masterpieces displayed in the squares, cloisters and alleyways, there are also the Maserati Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte in Trofeo trim which, being equipped with the iconic Trident V8 engine, are preparing to become coveted collector’s models.