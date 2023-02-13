LOS ANGELES – In a California that has never been so rich and bright, the downside of economic growth and prevailing gentrification are heavy social and environmental repercussions. Speaking of this last aspect, in the naturalistic stages of our on the road trip on the Maserati Levante Trofeo, we have seen firsthand how the effects of environmental criticalities are affecting ecosystems of primordial beauty such as Sequoia National Park, Yosemite Valley and the Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park.

However, the situation is even more alarming in the central agricultural valleys, which have recently been flooded by torrential rains. The area between Shandon and Kettleman City represents the lesser-known tourist face of the Golden State and is visible from the CA-41 state road. Once you leave Highway-1 at San Luis Obispo and immediately after Paso Robles (a place known for its wine production) the vivid colors of the Californian coast fade away; the heights give way to a plain that occupies the entire horizon and the clear skies admired at the edge of the ocean become veiled. It is dust, pollution and smog. The fields and monocultures flow uninterrupted at the edge of both carriageways for tens of kilometres. Agriculture is as intensive as the use of cars and electric cars, with the exception of Tesla, if you count yes and no one a day.

The air will be cleaned of polluting particles only in the evening, when near Mount Whitney and with the rise in elevation, we reach the entrance to Sequoia Park with the Levante Trofeo V8. However, the entrance to the park is blocked because during the record snowfalls in January, a section of the General Highway already weakened by erosion collapsed. The only way to see the giant sequoias (also affected by climate change, some no longer grow, others are half charred) is therefore to head to Kings Canyon National Park where there is the largest sequoia in the world (you need 20 people to embrace the base of the trunk) and 82 meters high, known as the General Grant Tree.

Another eagerly awaited stop on the route was the legendary Yosemite National Park; former Native American land and home of El Capitan. The imperious vertical granite monolith, made famous by the movie “Free Solo”. Again, we witness unforgettable landscapes for better or for worse. In the first stretch of the connecting road to the park, the State

Route 41 flows uphill amidst thousands of acres of scorched earth. Driven by 580 horsepower through twists and turns, the driving session is satisfying but the landscape plagued by fires caused by drought evokes a post-apocalyptic film: “California has been in a water emergency for the past eight years due to the higher temperatures average – sighs Shon, the Discover Yosemite travel guide provided by Oakhurst’s Chateaux du Sureau – and after the forest burns, the ground can no longer drain water. If it rains or snows heavily as it happened at the beginning of this year, landslides, landslides and disasters inevitably occur”. Luckily, the heart of Yosemite Valley has currently been spared from environmental scourges, but it is not certain that it will continue to be like this in the future.

The signs are leaden; in the first weeks of 2023, on some areas of California, the rain of a year fell in one week. The town of Merced (agriculture and pastures) was one of the main victims of the floods and in the same period, crops and infrastructure in the Central Valley were destroyed, causing damages of several billion dollars. At the same time, agriculture plagued by the floods is among the main culprits in the water shortage and the overwhelming rise in GDP is taking a heavy toll. The environmental imbalances that California is witnessing are in fact more extreme than the average with significant losses also in the tourism sector. In addition to the closure of the Generals Highway, a long and important stretch of highway-1 is also closed, effectively precluding access to Big Sur from the south. California governor Gavin Newsom of the Democratic Party has already announced a $48 billion plan to mitigate the effects of climate change, suggesting however that the environmental devastation caused by human activities will not only continue, but risk getting worse. . Among the solutions there could be a radical change in lifestyle but nobody wants to hear about this, in car-centric California and in full economic boom.

At the same time, crossing California from south to north and from east to west, it was impossible not to take note of how the high cost of living on the West Coast is pushing the less well-off to the margins of society while more and more middle class people (in sharp decline ), they told us that they are considering changing their country, due to the prohibitive costs. Costs that in places like LA, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and on the American coast near Santa Barbara are unsustainable even for many professionals. Paolo Zelli, F&B director of Belmond El Encanto, has been living in the United States for a decade with his family and is watching the sharp real estate surge (and not only) in Santa Barbara and Montecito with a thread of concern: “Here there are 300 days of sun and a Mediterranean climate; is a citizen of

human scale where you can live very well but for some years now, a simple house with two bedrooms in the suburbs has come to cost at least a million dollars and if prices continue to rise, staying here will become complicated for anyone who is not rich”.

The effects of Californian gentrification (in San Francisco the average cost of a house is about 1.3 million dollars and in nearby Mountain View and Cupertino those who earn less than 100,000 dollars a year are considered poor) are exacerbated by the absence of welfare and in the main cities of the Golden State, the avenues are indeed full of collector’s cars but in the roundabouts and on the sidewalks, the homeless sleep in general indifference. For those who want to see, it’s a punch in the stomach.