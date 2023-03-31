ROME – Maserati increasingly present in the area with the new concept retail store that has just been inaugurated in Venaria Reale, in Turin. The new facility features cutting-edge architecture and was built in collaboration with the New York-based “experience design” studio Eight Inc. bringing a breath of innovation to the aseptic aesthetics of traditional showrooms. The attractive environment presents visitors with illuminated cars as if they were dynamic sculptures displayed in a dimly lit art gallery. Outside, attention is captured by a spectacular installation in the window, in which a single “hero car” stands out against a spectacular background created by LEDs, while inside we find a contemporary space with a large “island” dedicated to reception and configuration of the various models. The softly lit walls are characterized by sliding glass panels where circles and steering wheels are inserted, displayed like jewels, to which is added a selection of samples of very soft hand-crafted leather. The welcoming atmosphere hosts the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, in the exclusive Matt Maratea Gray colour, the one-of-a-kind spyder MC20 Cielo in the launch color Acquamarina, the Grecale “Mission from Mars” and the Levante Futura, inspired by the world of technology and of sport and the great prototypes of the brand’s history.





“Maserati is a brand dedicated to excellence, with a customer-centric approach – said Luca Delfino, Maserati head of EMEA – With our new concept we want to evolve the customer journey, satisfying and exceeding customer expectations. Our responsibility is to respect the brand and fully embody its values ​​of passion, innovation and design, remaining faithful to the true spirit of Italian luxury. Our desire is to allow customers to express their creativity and passion”. The new sales concept is part of the strategy of Maserati’s broader Oto retail program (where “Oto” stands for “online to offline” and vice versa), which provides for an innovative “customer journey” developed in full synergy with the sales network. Here fans of the Trident marque can discover all the potential of the “Fuoriserie” customization programme, which allows them to personalize their car with a wide range of features, from the livery to the smallest details of the multicolored stitching on the leather interior trim. After the one in Turin, Maserati plans to open new concept retail stores during the year in Verona, Udine, Como, Bolzano and Treviso.