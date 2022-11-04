ROME – The return to racing of the Maserati is approaching. After announcing its participation in the Formula E World Championship, joining the Monegasque team ROKiT Venturi Racing, the Trident house presented the two drivers who will form the line-up for the 2023 season: the number 9 in the category. This is Edoardo Mortara: former F3 Euro Series champion and four-time winner of the FIA ​​GT World Cup (three with Audi and one with Mercedes), engaged since 2017 in the Formula E championship where in the 2020-2021 season he became vice-champion racing with Venturi Racing. And of Maximilian Günther who made his debut on single-seaters in 2011, in the Formula Bmw Talent Cup championship, and has raced in Formula E since 2018 where he competed for the Dragon Racing, Bmw i Andretti and Nissan e.dams teams.





Mortara and Günther will drive a single-seater that will use a powertrain marked by the Trident having as team principal James Rossiter, former sports director of DS Techeetah, who took the place of Jerome D’Ambrosio and will report directly to Giovanni Tommaso Sgro who was instead assigned the responsibility for the activities of Maserati Corse. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso and Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP Jean-Marc Finot will oversee all team operations.

“With Maserati’s return to racing, we are delighted to welcome Max and Edo to the Trident family in what promises to be an exciting and electrifying new era in Formula E. We are proud to be back on track, the place to to which we belong, driven by passion and innovative by nature. In the race for maximum performance, we will lead Maserati through the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world.

Formula E is more than just a series of races, for us it is a competitive platform capable of bringing new technologies to accelerate the development of highly efficient electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our high-performance road cars. As the first Italian brand to join, we look forward to implementing our fully electric Folgore strategy, ”said Giovanni Tommaso Sgro.