Maslatón aimed strongly against Maratea: “I saw him pimp with politics”

Lawyer Carlos Maslatón resumed the controversy with the influencer Santi Maratea and said: “I had a fight with him a couple of months ago because I saw him half a pimp with politics: ‘I am good, politicians are bad’. I don’t like that speech”.

In her role as a panelist for Hard to tame in C5NMaslatón gave his opinion on the subject they were dealing with on the air: the presence of the influencer in LAM and the debate on collections. “Two months it was already charged, the same goes to the account of the final settlement. But the collection is not reaching the objectives, it was dead, “analyzed the lawyer.

In addition, he recalled when he argued with Maratea over the 400 million-peso estate that Máximo Kirchner declared two years ago, and insisted: “I saw him as an unsubstantiated whistleblower and, furthermore, he took a third of what he raised now and did not evaluate it in real terms, in dollar terms. Today a million is nothing, forgive me. Don’t get mad at me, but a million pesos is little money, because it was liquefied by inflation. A thousand bill is two dollars,” Maslatón explained.

In this way, he came to the same conclusion as a few months ago: “He wanted to demagogy with the numbers, that’s what I told him”, recalled the lawyer, who believes that Maratea “has a social message to scare people”.

In communication with Perfil, just over three months ago, Maslatón declared that “the things he says about politics, about expenses, about profits, all of that is all wrong, because he has no sense of the numerical dimensions of things.”

The discussion between Maslatón and Maratea that had Máximo Kirchner as an excuse

At the end of February, Maslatón questioned Maratea for criticizing the patrimony declared by the son of the vice president, of 400 million pesos. “He does not know numbers, he does not know how to calculate, he has no sense of the dimension of things and that 400 sticks is little,” the liberal had affirmed.

“Don’t take us for assholes, dear Maslatón, 400 million is little if you worked all your life. For someone who has never worked, having 400 million is a lot. Adult gentlemen who still live off their mother, I know quite a few, all of them miserable”, was Maratea’s response.

The response was blunt: “Maratea, you learn to do the math, it’s 1 green stick,” Maslatón tweeted. There the tone of the conversation began to rise: “And does it seem little to you? Give them to me, I could help a lot of kids pay for their medical treatment. Now I understand the same why your friends steal without guilt, a green stick seems little to them and they don’t have a work culture, just like anyone, ”retorted Maratea, currently criticized for keeping a percentage of what he collects from his collections.

“Maratea, your belief that the poor are poor because the rich took their money is communist nonsense. Global wealth expands and contracts and the gain of one is not the loss of another. Leave Marxism aside because you are going to skate hard with the collections, ”replied the liberal reference.

“Ah, look how interesting, che, and in all the economics books you read, none of them taught you that stealing is wrong? Then explain to me what you want, let’s talk about communism and capitalism, but don’t use your studies to justify your friends who steal, don’t fall so low Carlitos “, Maratea replied.

Maslatón redoubled the bet: “You put that stealing thing in, the same as your accusations of Kirchnerism to me. But that’s how you work, one demagogy over another, you think you’re the redeemer of humanity with someone else’s money, but public opinion is hunting you down. Set up your collections, but don’t go well.

Máximo Kirchner, protagonist of a strong cross between Santiago Maratea and Carlos Maslatón

Therefore, the influencer replied: “The one who started naming me to defend Máximo Kirchner was you, now do not play the queen victim and if you are going to end up crying, better not open your mouth.”

Without waiting for an answer, Maratea again enraptured Maslatón and insisted: “On the other hand, Maslatón, I know you know about crypto, the dollar and big numbers, but do you know how much a sachet of milk costs? A packet of rice? Do not pretend that you have dimension of everything, just because you are a millionaire and you know how to invest, lower the king tone ”.

“Yes, loko, you have to lower the demagogy. Your social speech serves to generate panic and terrify people. Your message with nominal and not real numbers of things is a propaganda fraud. You want to scare with ‘millions’ and a million is already a pittance. Index the brain,” replied the lawyer.

“The only ones who get scared are your friends who steal money that should go to town, but what I do gives a lot of other people hope. And, on the other hand, Karlitos, the problem here is not how much money your friend has, the problem is that he cannot explain how he got it, ”Maratea tweeted.

Finally, the influencer, who received no further responses, questioned Maslatón again and said: “And if you want, Carlos Maslatón, we can make a comparison between my work and that of your friends to see which is more transparent and honest. Don’t want to run me, I’ll take you and those you defend for a walk. I repeat, lower the tonito king ”.

ML / ED