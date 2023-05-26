Maslatón was in the Plaza de and left enthusiastic about Cristina Kirchner: “I had the same reading as her”

One of the main attractions that some kirchnerista militants during the act for the 20 years of the assumption of Néstor Kirchner in Plaza de Mayo was the presence of Carlos Maslatón. The liberal current financial analyst complied with his advice and went to listen to Cristina Kirchner. “It was very impressive what she said, it was an exceptional speech“, he assured.

The economist and former adviser to Javier Miley in Freedom Advances every time it shows closer to Peronism. In the ruling party, there were several who viewed him favorably with his insistent optimistic forecasts about the Argentine economy, and these demonstrations grew to such an extent that Cristina Kirchner herself praised him during her interview in Hard to Tame by C5N.

“I love Maslaton”, the vice president had said, to which the economist went to listen yesterday and, as he stated, he also left with a good impression. “What he said was very impressive, I have the same reading of what happened,” said the economist during an interview in Radio 10 this Friday.

Maslatón attended the event in Plaza de Mayo: “The concentration is one of the largest in history”

Maslaton and Cristina Kirchner in C5N.

And development: “(Mauricio) Macri received a denuded country, this was confirmed by its own officials, such as Nicolás Dujovne. That government, since it could not pay its own debts, went to the International Monetary Fund”.

The comparison between the Frente de Todos and Cambiemos

Later, Maslatón threw a center to the management of the national Government when recalling that during the speech before the crowd in Plaza de Mayo, Cristina had assured that despite the errors, the Government of the Front of All was infinitely better than it could be. have been another management of Macri or Cambiemos.

“This government made many mistakes, but even so, it is better than Macri and I share it,” shot the financial analyst.

Maslatón on the resignation of Cristina Kirchner: “I present myself the same and that they are encouraged to proceed”

“It seems to me that the Peronist ruling party has been unfairly maligned for errors that are not its own, that come from the previous government. As a liberal, I share that economic and financial interpretation. It is important that this be clarified“, held.

The campaign strategy

During the interview, the bitcoin specialist suggested as a strategy for the electoral campaign that the ruling party not deprive itself of explain how the economic efforts were and what was done to lead to the current crisis.

“Hopefully they can merge that part of the speech into part of the electoral campaign to defend yourself for things that others have done“, he had stated on Thursday night in Hard to tame.

The economist appeared in the Plaza de Mayo after 1:00 p.m.

Maslatón arrived at Plaza de Mayo after 1:00 p.m. this Thursday, accompanied by his partner Mariquita Delvecchio. Despite Milei’s status as a liberal and a self-confessed voter, his closeness and his praise for the ruling party in general and for the vice president in particular made many Kirchner militants come over to talk and ask for photos. “I have a lot of trouble being in public places because they ask me for a photo every 30 seconds”said.

Maslaton revealed what he told Cristina Kirchner

Just as there are those who do not lose hope that Cristina Kirchner will be a candidate, there are also those who do not lose hope regarding the possibility of defeating the electoral intentions of Maslatón and that instead of voting for Milei, vote for an official candidate.

“People don’t want to lose hope. (Cristina) would have been a good candidate. I share with (Sergio) Massa that there is no room for a STEP, that there has to be a single candidate, we will see if it is “Wado” (De Pedro) or not,” Maslatón completed.

GI/fl