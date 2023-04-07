Original title: Movie channel good movie appointment (quote)

“Masquerade Hotel”: Unraveling the Mystery Case (Theme)

Speaking of suspense movies, there is a novelist who is often mentioned. There are as many as 29 films adapted from his works, which can be described as the contemporary top-tier reasoning adaptation in movies. He is the Japanese mystery novelist Higashino Keigo. In 2011, Keigo Higashino published a novel. During the creation process, Higashino took a lot of brains and unexpectedly combined hotel elements with reasoning and investigation. He even declared that this work is his pinnacle work and is A work that I can no longer surpass. This is the first “Masked Hotel” of Keigo Higashino’s “Masked Series”. The best movie recommended this week is the 2019 adaptation of the film “Masquerade Hotel” starring Kimura Takuya and Nagasawa Masami.

For the film adaptation of the novel “Masked Hotel”, Higashino himself is very cautious. In the eight years since the novel was published, many teams have proposed plans for the film and television adaptation of the book, but Higashino is not satisfied. Until a director named Suzuki Masayuki accidentally said a word that turned things around. “How about we ask Kimura to be the leading actor?” It was this sentence that gave Suzuki Masayuki’s team the right to adapt. And the Kimura he was talking about was actor Takuya Kimura.

“Appears to be about thirty-five years old, with full of heroic features, but it does not give people a barbaric feeling.” This sentence in the original book gave many readers the impression that it was describing Takuya Kimura.

That’s right, it’s not a coincidence that Takuya Kimura is the prototype of Kosuke Nitta, the protagonist of “Masked Hotel”. In fact, the success of this film also depends on the strong combination of Keigo Higashino and Takuya Kimura, and Takuya Kimura is also challenging the role of a policeman on the big screen for the first time.

The success of “Masked Hotel” is also inseparable from the cooperation between Takuya Kimura and the two actresses. The first is Masami Nagasawa, the lead actor in this film. Although it is the first time to cooperate with Takuya Kimura, Masami Nagasawa and Takuya Kimura have very similar personalities. Both of them can rely on their faces to make a living, but they have to break through themselves to prove their strength Pie character. At the age of 12, the beautiful Nagasawa Masami stood out from more than 30,000 people and won the most outstanding award in the “Toho Cinderella” selection contest. She became the youngest winner in history and made her official debut. Starring in “Marriage Proposal” at the age of 20, her “first love” character set was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, but she did not stop there. In 2015, she starred in “Sea Street Diary” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. This film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival, allowing Masami Nagasawa to prove her acting skills. And she once said that as an actress, she has always followed Takako Matsu as an example.

In this film, Takuya Kimura and Takako Matsu reunite as old friends. These two are Japanese national-level film and television partners, and they have jointly created many ratings records in the Japanese film and television industry. The hit Japanese TV drama “Long Holiday” was the first collaboration between the two; after that, the “Century of Love” won the highest ratings of a certain TV station in Japan; in 2007, the movie “Legal Heroes” co-produced by the two , It broke the record for the scale of Japanese film releases. Even more coincidentally, Masayuki Suzuki, the director of “Masked Hotel”, is also the director of “Long Vacation”, which can really be called a fateful reunion.

Let us follow Takuya Kimura to unravel the cocoons in “Masquerade Hotel” and solve the mystery.

At 22:31 on April 8th, CCTV-6 Movie Channel will meet you for “Masquerade Hotel”, and at 15:20 on April 9th, “A Date with a Good Movie” will continue with the wonderful film review section on Sunday.