Massa accused opposition economists of sabotaging negotiations with the IMF

The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massalaunched this Thursday, July 13, a strong accusation against opposition economists by stating that they spoke with their colleagues from the International Monetary Fund (FMI) and They asked that they “give nothing” to this government.

“An IMF economist told me this morning on Zoom that they spoke to the IMF and said: Don’t give him anything, ask him for everything, Argentina has to have a hard time now, this has to explode“, assured Massa about this supposed sabotage of the opposition to the negotiation for the debt.

In this sense, he said that before this assumption, the Fund’s economist was surprised.

“How unpatriotic your opposition colleagues“he told Massa, faced with the idea that “for an election they are willing for people to have a hard time“.

Massa continued to criticize the opposition seeking a contrast with the pro-government attitude.

“We are never going to think about hurting Argentina because of an election or an idea, while others sow hate, we sow hope“, he pointed out in a campaign tone during the central act of the simultaneous inauguration of five works in four provinces of the National Government.

The opposition’s response: “Massa lies to his face”

For its part, the opposition came out to answer the accusations.

Luciano Laspina, PRO economist and one of Patricia Bullrich’s main economic advisors, said: “We have had a very prudent attitude with this government and the only thing we have received in return are false accusations.” And he pointed out that the supposed conversation with the IMF is “unverifiable like everything Massa says“.

Laspina advanced the counterattack indicating that “Massa lies to the face“, and cited as an example the controversy over the gas pipeline records: “Massa already lied with the gas pipeline, saying that the Fund did not want the gas pipeline, and the Fund had made it a priority“.

Regarding how he sees the agreement, the economist maintained that “the Fondo is accompanying him to the gate of the cemetery, but he does not want to enter“.

“I think the IMF is reaching a limit, because all goals have been missed“, he warned.

