Massa and Kirchner tour in China: energy, mining, countryside, yuan and a hope for unity

The entourage headed by the minister Sergio Massastrengthened with the presence of the deputy and head of The Campora, maximum kirchnerarrived shortly before midnight on Argentina and just past noon in Shanghai, the largest city in China and considered one of the most important financial centers in the world. After the presidential plane ARG01 made a stopover in the Spanish city of Valencia and in another Asian point to refuel, the more than twelve officials and legislators who traveled will assume a dynamic agenda on the first day of their stay, focused on the energy issue. Although all eyes will be on the result of the first political negotiations that took place in the almost 26 hours of travel, from the departure of Buenos Aires.

Sources consulted by PROFILE assured that the talks, which began as soon as the plane began to roll at the metropolitan airport of CABAare still stored in the Boeing 705; but the coexistence of representatives of the three partner sectors of the Front of All left open the possibility of beginning an understanding so that the possibility of unity could be reborn in the ruling party before the primary elections and thus avoid a fracture in the PASO. It happens that in the air they are Máximo Kirchner, key in the organization of Kirchnerism; Sergio Massa, head of the Renovation Front; and the Vice Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, Juan Manuel Olmosa very influential man in the political decisions of President Alberto Fernández.

Sergio Massa travels to China to get financial oxygen

Different referents of the ruling party admitted, off the record, that they hope that this trip will have Consequences on the electoral assembly of the Frente de Todos. She was the vice president Cristina Kirchner who held, in the square of the 25 of May past, that the unity of the FdT had been gestated in the political relations between Maximo Kirchner and Massa. For Peronism, the symbology of the trip generated expectations, but that they must match with a reality that is elusive in the economic front. For some, the plan should be reoriented towards salary growth, first, with the support of underlying economic activity, and then, just focus on the inflation and the macroeconomic order. If part of that alchemy is achieved with the agreements in Chinacould be the first accurate bridge within the ruling party.

Chinese partner sought for NK2 pipeline

The arrival of the ARG01 will quickly be remembered, because the energy agenda It will start almost starting the afternoon. As PROFILE was able to learn, in the midst of the heat and smoke that surrounds Shanghai, the axis of the first day will be energy. The objective is for China and the main companies based in this city, located on the central coast of China, to invest in the energy export plan that the Kirchnerist wing promotes for the gas areas. The solution they bring to the Far East is the gas utilizationreplacing coal combustion to insert itself into the world claim of environmental carea pending matter in these latitudes.

The tour of Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner in China begins: energy, mining, countryside, yuan and a hope for unity

Nor is the idea to avoid the transition, as claimed by the developed countries, which promote the implementation of totally green energy, very expensive for emerging countries or those experiencing economic problems. “Europe is making gas pipelines”, they clarified from the economic team. In fact, the statistics that they carry in their folders, that they will show in their meetings with local companies, and that indicate that USA “It is the main exporter of the planet of gas, surpassing Qatar.”

The president of Argentine Energythe camporista Augustine Jerezhas very clear accounts about the benefits of Nestor Kirchner pipeline. But although it does not fail to highlight that its opening in the next few days allows savings of $2 billion due to import substitution during 2023 and $4 billion during 2024”, anticipates that the conclusion of the second stage of the NK, whose financing will be on the negotiating table with China, “those USD 4,000 million will be converted to USD 7,000 million, with the country self-sufficient in gas matters”. “We estimate that this project will be tendered during the third quarter of 2023. With the reversal, a saving of USD 1,500 million is added in gas imports from Bolivia, which means an end of USD 8.5 billion in energy”, highlighted the sources consulted.

Investments in the interior to federalize the electoral agenda

The federal agenda is the one that now obsesses putting Massa in front, if he wants to raise his competitive profile in the country outside the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. And the energy, mining and agro-export combo concentrates part of that formula for success that it seeks to build. Oil exports, which could generate USD 5,000 million in trade surplus; plus the reversal of the South, where the NK gas pipeline will be connected; the Reversal del Norte Gas Pipeline, which “advances fully with multilaterals with the CAF (Andean Development Corporation), the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and Saudi funds.”

The Government seeks to expand the swap with China to stop the fall of the peso

If in this step he manages to get the financing of the completion of section two of NK2and with the Southern Gas Pipelines advancing, Massa will present it as a federal success and will wink at the governors. “Growing communities: Salta, Neuquén, Bahía Blanca. People are going to live there and the factories and SMEs are fed by the gas pipelines, in addition to access to gas and the optimization of transport in the area”, they highlighted from their surroundings.

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda is also enthusiastic about the fact that the Energy Secretariat, Flavia Royon, obtain investments in mining that benefit the provinces of Salta, San Juan, La Rioja, Santa Cruz and Catamarca. And he hopes that the Secretary of Agriculture, Juan Jose Bahillo, achieve benefits for regional economies, in terms of fertilizers and food security. The Minister of Transport, the massista Diego Giuliano, be the point of attraction of investments in the Belgrano Cargas, the train that will be able to boost the exports of the regional economies. If the planets align, Massa will have those reasons to start visiting the provinces more regularly if he manages to impose his name on the head of the Frente de Todos list.

But it will not be so easy. This week ends May and it is presumed that the result of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will bring bad news. With the announcement of more funds to intervene in the market, dollars are kept at bay, although there is a different look according to analysts. For Massa, the currency run is over. For the market, tensions remain pending the closing of the negotiations that will take place in Beijing, to extend the swap chino and its use of free availability, and in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance disbursements for 2023. If there are setbacks, as some considered the delay of the import pre-financing agreement by Brazil or an exaggerated inflationary number, a new dollarization pressureas admitted by Stock Market operators.

That is why there will be no closed agreement on the presidential plane traveling to China. What is evaluated, too, is whether Massa is in a position to dispute a election campaign where the center will be economic crisis. From his embassy in Brazil, Daniel Scioli He warned that he is willing to give a debate on inflation problems and macroeconomic imbalances, despite the fact that he clashes with the Economy Minister’s formula. Or, perhaps, as those close to him point out, it will become one of the pillars of the primary debate in the PASO who has it to the president Alberto Fernandez as the main driver. Precisely, the head of state has already set foot on Brazilian soil to see his partner again Lula da Silva.