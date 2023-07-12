Massa announced an increase in Progresar Scholarships starting in August

The Minister of Economy of the Nation, Sergio Massa, announced this Wednesday that the amount of the Progresar Scholarships for students will increase from $13,000 to $20,000 starting in August.

This was anticipated by Massa on Wednesday afternoon at the Palacio de Hacienda accompanied by the Minister of Education, Jaime Perczyk, after recalling that these scholarships are received by a total of 1.7 million young people of different educational levels.

“In a country where they talk to us all the time about spending on education, they want to put it into our heads that scholarships are subsidies,” the official stressed during a meeting in which students were also present.

After which, Massa affirmed that “education includes, generates equal opportunities, allows building human capital or, from the social point of view, generates equal opportunities.”

Previously, Perczyk had recalled that “the previous government started with 900,000 scholarships and left it four years later with 550,000, and also, instead of 12 months, 10 months were paid.”

“The scholarship is very important to guarantee the right to education; today we have 1.7 million scholarships, we have expanded and increased it”, completed the Minister of Education.

Last April, Massa and Perczyk had announced from the United States a 42% increase in Progresar scholarships from that month, after agreeing with the World Bank on a disbursement of US$300 million.

Progresar is the program implemented by the national government to strengthen the entry, permanence and graduation of students; promote the completion of compulsory education and encourage higher education and vocational training courses.