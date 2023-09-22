Massa announces measures for monotributistas, self-employed, professionals and SMEs

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massacarries out the announcement of a package of fiscal measures to benefit professionals, monotributistas, self-employed and SMEs.

This announcement takes place within the framework of a meeting in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the City of Buenos Aires. The official’s speech includes the participation of the president of the entityGabriela Russo, of the head of Customs, Guillermo Micheland of José Ignacio de MendigurenSecretary of Industry and Productive Development of the Nation.

Among the measures for the self-employed, the extension of the payment of the personal contribution for September, October, November and December was announced. In addition to the payment of VAT for the remainder of the year

On the other hand, an update of the amounts of the Income Tax withholding scale was announced, with a new non-subject amount of $160,000.

By these measures, a total of 701 thousand professionals and small self-employed merchants would benefit, excluding the directors of Public Limited Companies, who “it is understood, have a different economic situation.”

Regarding the monotax, and although the portfolio does not have the power to directly alter the scales, they will be modified indirectly, with a suspension of exclusions for exceeding the billing limit until the scale is updated next year. In addition, automatic cancellation due to non-payment will be suspended. This will benefit a million people.

While, for small and medium-sized companies, a new payment plan was announced that will allow debt to be regularized with the following conditions:

120 monthly installments Valid until December 31 Will allow the inclusion of obligations due until August 31 of this year Will allow the inclusion of expired plans Will have an interest rate of 4.14% monthly

On the other hand, the sending to the National Congress of a bill for the Simple tax simplification scheme was announced, to be applied to human persons – professionals, service providers, merchants – who are currently self-employed but who do not have monthly income greater than the 15 minimum vital and mobile wages (SMVM).

Michel: “We need a new fiscal pact”

During the presentation, the head of CUSTOMS, Guillermo Michelassured that recent economic measures They are part “of the current situation” and remarked: “We do not lose sight of the fact that we have to work on reforming the tax matrix.”

“But I do not believe in the great titles of tax reforms, but in disruptive changes, such as the changes in the fourth category of the Income Tax. That is what the minister (Massa) was working on and I consider that, what has been done, no one will be able to change it,” he argued.

On the other hand, he highlighted the need to work, in the future, on a modification of provincial and municipal rates. “We are tired of hearing about 165 taxes, because we lose sight of the fact that the majority are provincial and municipal, not national. We have to work on a new pact and fiscal harmony,” he said.

“It is essential to work with the private sector in all these changes. Perhaps sometimes one does not realize it because of the arrogance that one sometimes has when being part of the State,” he concluded.

