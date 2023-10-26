Home » Massa assured that the pact between Bullrich and Milei “creates confusion for people due to the contradictions”
by admin
The presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, He assured this Wednesday that the agreement concluded between the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, and the candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Javier Milei, facing the runoff, “people are confused by the contradictions”.

“I saw little of what happened”remarked Massa, in reference to the chance to learn all the details of the comings and goings that took place this Wednesday in Together for Change.

“I saw some screen titles in the office, I understand that it is an issue that causes confusion for people due to the contradictions,” said the Unión por la Patria candidate. Likewise, the Tigrense clarified: “It is not an issue of our political strength.”

Bullrich and his vice presidential candidate Luis Petri led a press conference this Wednesday at noon in which they announced their support for Milei in the runoff.

Massa, when asked about possible negotiations with opposition governors, responded: “Meetings or talks that are not made public and are private, are private. In that I am very respectful. “It’s part of what gives us confidence in the face of so much noise.”

«The important thing is that people are calm that on December 10, when my government begins if God gives me the opportunity, let’s handle ourselves seriously“, accurate.


