Massa, Bullrich and Larreta suspended campaign closures, what happened to the rest

Last days and the previous one of the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO) 2023 became a crucial stage for the presidential candidates. With the elections just around the corner, the different political spaces strove to capture the attention of voters and consolidate their proposals. However, a few days after the PASO, the crime of Morena in Lanús forced the main leaders to suspend their activity. The death of the 11-year-old girl after being a victim of motorbikes shocked the country.

With party events cancelled, television and social networks were the alternative to maintain political activity, despite the commotion. This Wednesday Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Javier Milei and Juan Grabois they made public appearances on television channels.

Union for the Homeland: Massa suspended his closing campaign for the crime of Morena in Lanús

Unión por la Patria, a coalition made up of different political forces, had planned independent campaign closures for its main presidential candidates: Sergio Massa and Juan Grabois. Although both would coincide in the province of Buenos Aires, they had decided not to share a joint act or a central bunker on election day.

Sergio Massa, with the support of his running mate Agustín Rossi, drew up an itinerary that took him through various towns, including Córdoba, Santa Fe and Chaco. These districts, complicated for the ruling party, they will be key points in its strategy to consolidate its support in areas where its message needs to resonate.

The closing act of the current Minister of Economy was scheduled for this Thursday at 6:00 p.m., at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner had anticipated that they were not going to participate.

Finally on Wednesday afternoon it was confirmed that the closure of Sergio Massa’s electoral campaign was suspended after the crime of Morena Domínguez. Until more details about it.

The presidential candidate of the Union for the Homeland (UxP) Juan Grabois suspended the closing ceremony of the campaign that he planned to carry out yesterday at the Malvinas Argentina microstadium in La Paternal, before the murder of Morena. This was announced in a statement from the Patria Grande front, which had scheduled the event for 5:00 p.m.

Regarding the crime of Morena, Grabois criticized the government of Lanús, in charge of the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires governor of Juntos por el Cambio, Néstor Grindetti, whom he blamed for not “assume their responsibilities”. “The response of the political representatives of the Municipality of Lanús, far from assuming their responsibilities and acting accordingly, was to go around the media and communicate false news to the newsrooms of the main portals, pointing out people who did not participate in the event,” he emphasized. the leader of Patria Grande.

Together for Change: Bullrich and Larreta suspended the closure of the campaign for the crime of Morena in Lanús

The opposition coalition Together for Change, Headed by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, it had organized a series of campaign closing events in different regions of the country. However, after the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lanús they decided to suspend the central festivities.

On the one hand, the announcement of the cancellation of the act of the pre-candidate of “La Fuerza del Cambio” was made by her campaign manager, Juan Pablo Arenaza, who communicated it through her Twitter account. There she was going to be together with the mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, in the municipal micro-stadium.

«Due to the sad facts of public knowledge, we send our condolences and solidarity to the family and friends of Morena. We have decided to suspend the closing ceremony of the campaign in the Province of Buenos Aires scheduled for tomorrow«.

Then, the former Security Minister spoke about it and said: «The pain again. Now with the murder of Morena, 11 years old. All my accompaniment and support to family and friends. We cannot continue living with so much anguish and fear. This no longer works. They transformed Argentina into an unlivable country.

Patricia Bullrich closed her electoral campaign, prior to the PASO, in Rosario. Photo Telam/Seba Granata.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires head of government published a message for Morena’s family on his social networks: “There are no words for so much pain. My condolences to Morena’s family and her loved ones. We need justice. I will accompany them to demand it ».

Larreta’s act was going to take place this Thursday in the city of La Plata with the local mayor Julio Garro and the presence of his running mate Gerardo Morales and the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires governor, was expected. Diego Santilli.

La Libertad Avanza: Milei closed her campaign with a strong speech against the political leadership and vindication of Menemism

The presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, closed his presidential campaign the day before yesterday in view of the primary elections next Sunday with a strong speech against the political leadership and a vindication of Menemism. He did it at the Movistar Arena stadium, in the city of Buenos Aires.

In addition, the national deputy made a strong defense of the government of the former president Carlos Saul Menem and left a -confusing- message about the presidency of Mauricio Macri, whom he did not name: «In 2015, an ‘outsider’ came to power (…) and the members of the coalition themselves opposed the changes«.

Almost in the final stretch, Milei urged her militancy to go vote: “I am not asking for your vote to give power to me, I am asking for your vote to be able to restore your freedom so that you can once again be the architects of your own destiny.”

Left-Unity Front: Bregman and Solano united against the IMF but separated in their closing campaigns

The Frente de Izquierda-Unidad coalition will compete in the PASO with two formulas. The formula of Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño will opt for different activities for their closing campaigncentered on his proposals against the International Monetary Fund.

The Bregman-Del Caño duo will have its Closing of campaign Thursday at 18in the port city with a walk that will start from callao y currents.

The formula of Gabriel Solano and Vilma Ripoll, on the other hand, He will culminate his campaign on Friday at the Cabildo, a historical symbol of the fight for independence in Argentina. The candidates will seek to discuss their proposals and strengthen their message of rejection of the impositions of the IMF.

We do for Our Country: Schiaretti with duplicate closure in Buenos Aires and Córdoba

The presidential candidate for Hacemos por Nuestro País, Juan Schiaretti, organized a double campaign closing. First, rHe will hold an event in a downtown hotel in the City of Buenos Aires, where he will present the proposals for his space. Accompanied by his vice president, Florencio Randazzo, he will seek to convey his vision and connect with the voters of the capital. The appointment will be this noon.

Schiaretti will have two acts: one in Buenos Aires and another in Córdoba.

Then, Schiaretti and Randazzo will lead a massive act in Córdoba capital, marking the closure of the campaign in the province led by the Cordovan as governedr. This event will be on Thursday and will have the presence of local references, it seeks to mobilize the militancy and consolidate support in a key district.

The last week before PASO 2023 is full of activities, tours, and closing events for the presidential candidates. In a climate of intense competition, cada espacio político will seek to convey its message, connect with voters and establish its position ahead of the general elections.





