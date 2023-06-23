Massa confirmed that he will continue in Economy and sought to clear alarms

Minister Sergio Massa confirmed that he will continue to lead the Palacio de Hacienda. “This Monday we have to continue doing things to fix the serious problems that the economy and the country have,” said the official in a WhatsApp group chat from the Ministry of Economy. The confirmation generated relief in the market and in the red circle, given possible financial impacts due to an untimely resignation.

“Hello everyone. List closures are always exciting and stuck. And it is so. There is nothing dramatic, nor is it life or death. But the economy continues to function normally and that we do our work (sic). We have the IMF, the lici, energy issues and gas pipelines. Subsidies in agriculture and poultry and swine. The CREA credits that are expected next week are pending. On Monday there will be lists and our work remains the same,” Massa said in the telephone message.

And he closed that kind of collective harangue for his economic team with a scenario, where he admitted that they will face “serious problems” in the face of the electoral stage that begins with the PASO: “That is why I ask you, do not lose focus that on Monday we have to continue doing things to fix the serious problems that the economy and the country have”

Developing…

