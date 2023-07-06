Massa fell into temptation, Bullrich-Larreta too many for a chair and Milei bombed

In a month and a few drops, of the four three remain. As anticipated Cristina with the three electoral thirds after appreciating certain technical reports in which they also warned him of the defeat of his own government. An advance to not sleep in peace or settle in the sanctuary of the province of Buenos Aires, his final destination for the next term even if he has not dirty his shoes in the suburbs for 50 years.

It may also be that next August 13 there will be a premature definition in the parties and, of the three subjects, finally, compete two: strange alternative offered by these elections for more than 40 million Argentines, scarcely interested in the electoral episodes and prone to laziness of abstention or to the protest of the blank vote. Without realizing that from that date on, only these few characters who are training for the first match for the occupation of the Casa Rosada will be discussed at the table.

Sergio Massa

Sergio Massa.

He dispensed with an elementary stigma expressed by Néstor Kirchner: you don’t have to give power to governors. Warning from the deceased southerner who knew the core of that caudillos association for integrating it, he wanted them away from the Pink Houseand from the Presidency he knew how to block them, divide them and attend to them in a radial way. But Massa fell into temptation to survivepressured Cristina with them to overturn an agreed formula and negotiate with Pepe is white (delegate of Alberto Fernández) the liquidation of Daniel Scioli candidate (His friends have already put a price on the head of the publicist husband of Tolosa Paz).

Versions circulate about that embarrassing eviction —signings, charges, money, arbitrated by Juan Manuel Olmos, an official with multiple residences— which included the departure of the Tucuman Juan Manzur and, in particular, that of a Peter’s Wado Minister of the Interior, who in 4 years of distribution he did not gather a faithful fellow governor and today he campaigns for others, ignoring that he lacked the height to even be a grenadier.

weaning time

in times of shelving (there will be several, they say, in the coming weeks), Scioli is said to have been liquidated with threats of deeds from the same government and his intelligence pay. It seems hard to believe those insinuations with such honest protagonists. It cannot be explained, on the other hand, that in this pathetic displacement the ambassador in Brazil and unborn candidate has agreed to change his sinecure for a consultancy with bombastic titles to his despicable Massa, who they say if it is the government, it will nominate him for Chancellor.

God knows the fantasy that the Minister of Economy also began to promise the governors with whom he has just met, forgers of his candidacy, obligatory participants in the future campaign, headed by the influential representative of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamoratoday the number one of all (by number of deputies and senators, including a wife devoted to Cristina who nevertheless did not suggest her for the presidential binomial).

However, negotiating with the Governors: the majority, to preserve themselves, have already become independent from the national candidacies with their own electoral calendars and their contribution to the campaign will only be out of sympathy, justicialist benevolence or promises of payment. Like those that Massa himself lavishes on an IMF today that is less a believer than on other occasions. He should learn from the body to negotiate with governors: the IMF does not attend to debtors as a whole, only separately.

Patricia Bullrich / Horacio Rodríguez Larreta

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

They swear, with more energy than him, “we will be together” after August 13. Doubtful. It is also imagined and dreamed of by his different teams of advisers, —who does not seek public office—, but it is hard to imagine that cordiality after the affronts of recent days, in which the head of government decided to strike down Patricia via fierce criticism of the past administration of Mauricio Macri. It sounds like a voice by Cristina. the masssubject whose simple touch generates hives (“I’m not a friend”, Now Larreta shouts after thirty years of family friendship with the Tigrense).

Horacio hides behind the fact that his words reap the wills of the radicalismthey deny it in that party even of the ministries he had in the Macrista administration. This support is essential for the intern. Unless there is insufficient support against the trend that favors Patricia in trademarked opinion polls.

In Patricia Bullrich’s barracks they play with the slogan “Massa is Larreta”

She, to differentiate herself from a certain ambiguity of her rival, has already announced that she will give herself up to Melconian or Laspina as his future finance ministers. Strange, both are not entirely coincidental, Melconian less inclined to negotiate charges for his link to the Mediterranean Foundation. Laspina, in turn, seems to get on better with Ricardo Lopez Murphy, to which some assign an embassy in Washington and others a relevant role in various areas of security. Future lawsuit.

On the other hand, if it is true that they are going to go together defeated and victorious, no one understands the role assigned to the former minister Hernan Lacunza and his own team in that compromise, now helping Larreta. Too many for the same chair, unless there is more than one chair. But none of the protagonists is in favor of that possibility.

Javier Miley

Javier Miley.

More bombed than Ukraine, the liberal candidate has stumbled upon the Peronist slogan “organization beats time.” Although it is assumed that this slogan is not Peronist, like so many others. Difficult for the armed forces of her party due to deficiencies and upstarts in the territorial order, Milei now devotes herself to publicizing an unforeseen event in her campaign: the fire thrown at those who accuse her of various kinds of defects, from madness to a alleged dishonesty for the inscription of certain figures in their lists (something similar to what happens in what he calls “political caste”).

affected, nervous, He came out to respond with complaints that include names and surnames, something uncommon in the country’s political life. He yells at Rodríguez Larreta what he has not written or spoken up to now, Patricia Bullrich in print. For the validity of the third of him, a flow of accompaniment is vital in the next primaries, there perhaps his presidential aptitude will be defined. If even he had to fight with the “engineer” Blumberg, who sought place one on the list by removing Benegas Lynch, while unloading accusations of various kinds.

For Milei, the joy of a documentary about her life comes, perhaps different from the one that began to circulate in the media. Perhaps this entanglement to which she is subjected is painful when the political oxygenation that she produced in the last 9 months modified behaviors and futile discussions of politics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

