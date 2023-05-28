Massa launches the ARG-01 heading to China, in search of new business and a hand with the reserves

From the photos of this Saturday together with Wado de Pedro in the revitalized tourist train that arrives in the city of Mercedes, which will be seen together with Máximo Kirchner in the also renovated ARG 01 presidential plane bound for China. From one end of the world to the other, this is how the Minister of Economy walks Sergio Massawho today heads an important Argentine entourage to Beijing, seeking not only to open up new possibilities in bilateral trade, but also to try to get the current yuan swap with the Xi Jinping government to be extended, so that some of These currencies can be used in the hard battle that the BCRA is waging to keep the blue dollar and the financiers at bay.

Massa will arrive in China on Tuesday and during the first three days, the activities and work meetings will take place in the city of Shanghai. The same Tuesday he will be received by authorities from the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) company, a meeting that will focus on the ongoing project of the Santa Cruz River dams.

The day will continue with a working meeting together with the representatives of the Power China Company, which will have as its common thread a battery of projects related to the country’s energy development. In addition, the Minister will hold a meeting with the authorities of the CET – State Grid Company, in which the objective of expanding the electric power transmission system will be addressed.

Already on Wednesday, Massa will have a working meeting with authorities from the company Tibet Summit Resources. On the table, various initiatives will be deployed to promote investment in mining development and lithium extraction.

Later, the Minister will be with authorities from the Ganfeng Lithium company and the Tsingshan Holding Group company. In both meetings, issues related to the promotion of investments in different provinces linked to the development of mining will be addressed.

On Thursday, Massa awaits a meeting with the president of the New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff. Likewise, the Minister will have bilateral working meetings with the Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, as well as with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Friday in Beijing

Friday’s agenda already in the city of Beijing, points out that Massa will be received by the Vice Minister of Chinese Customs (GACC), Wang Lingjun, with whom the incorporation of new products to the Chinese market will be discussed. Then, the Belt and Road Cooperation Plan will be signed with the chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie.

Next, Massa will hold a working meeting with the Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), Yi Gangwith who the renewal and expansion of the currency SWAP with China will be addressed.

In the last section of his agenda, on Saturday, the official will hold a Bilateral meeting with the Minister of Finance of the PRC, Mr. Liu Kun, on bilateral financing for infrastructure works in Argentina.

The delegation that travels to China

Accompany Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner on the trip to China Diego Giuliano (Minister of Transportation of the Nation); Juan Manuel Olmos (Deputy Chief of Staff of the Nation); Cecilia Moreau (President of the Chamber of Deputies); Flavia Royon (Secretary of Energy); Juan Jose Bahillo (Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries); Marco Lavagna (Secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs); Miguel Angel Pesce (President of the Central Bank); Augustine Gerez (president of ENARSA); Leandro Gorgal (Undersecretary of International Financial Relations for Development); Sabino Vaca Narvaja (Argentine ambassador in China); Paula Penacca (national deputy FdT-CABA) and Diego Sartori (National deputy-Party of Concord, Misiones).