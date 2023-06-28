Massa on the IMF: “You have to pay him and get him out of Argentina to never return”

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaaffirmed at the Annual Convention of the Argentine Chamber of Construction (Camarco) in La Rural, that the construction industry was “the main victim” of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and assured that “You have to pay him, get him out of Argentina to never come back.”

“What does it mean to go to the bottom? It means assume goals, commitments and obligations In terms of the economic program, it means giving up your autonomy in part to tie yourself to a program that explains your country’s repayment capacity,” stressed the current presidential candidate.

In this sense and regarding the impact on the construction sector, Massa pointed out that “in 2019, a year that ended with just 300 public works and less than 250,000 workers in the sector it was the product of the sharp drop in activity due to the budgetary restrictions imposed”.

He also remarked that the previous government had accepted the Fund’s request to postpone public works.

In this context, he contrasted that today the activity is “privileged” by the current model with the execution of 3,600 works nationwide, more than 450,000 workers and triple the number of contractors than 4 years ago, that is, “more works, more investment and more players in the real economy”.

“An obsession that the next President, whoever he may be, must have is to gather all the dollars that Argentina needs to pay the International Monetary Fund and take it out of Argentina never to return,” Massa emphasized.

In addition, he assured that today “they are trying to settle the discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in two quarters, and In the next few hours the program will be announced with the organization for the next 6 months”.

