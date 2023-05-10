Massa spoke about his candidacy and rejected the STEP in the ruling party: “It would be a very serious mistake”

This Tuesday, during his participation in the summit of the Chamber of Commerce of the United States in Argentina (AmCham), the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaleft open the possibility of being candidate for president for the Front of All, although He rejected out of hand to go to Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primary (PASO) to decide the applications.

When asked by one of the moderators about whether he would compete in the presidential race, the head of the Palacio de Hacienda assured that this decision is subject to “family background“, although he acknowledged that it is a strategy discussed within the national ruling party.

«I have been fortunate since I was 27 years old to have all the responsibilities that someone in the institutional life of a country can have. Now it was my turn to face this process from the Economy… and sometimes it’s not just what you want but the context“, the official said at this point.

In addition, I propose that if the fight for the candidacies «it is individual positioning» within the Front of All, will prefer «look from the coast and collaborate«, in what, from his point of view, «is the best for the country and for the future».

In his presentation before businessmen, leaders and journalists, the Minister of Economy also ruled out the possibility of being part of a PASO in the ruling party and even stated that moving forward in that instance «it would be a serious mistake» in electoral strategy.

«We have to give the obligation not to give uncertainty. We have to fight indoors. Settling names in a primary seems to me a very serious mistake. It generates uncertainty»Massa remarked.

On the other hand, in reinforcement of his belonging to the ruling party, he commented: “I am part of a government coalition, I want my government coalition to continue governing And for that, what we have to tell people is what we had to solve, what we could not solve and where we are going”.

Massa and the IMF: “Absolutely everything is contemplated”

Regarding the economic situation, Massa remarked that “the great challenge is to solve the problem that we have in terms of the income valuenot only wages”, generated, to a greater extent, by the sharp rise in inflation in recent months.

“We have to continue generating incentives to try to lower inflation, but the strongest incentive is to give stability to the bulk of the economy so that our industry continues to have the levels it has, occupancy and construction levels,” he said.

Another of the issues addressed by the head of the economic portfolio was the status of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)about which he clarified that they continue “open”“, with the possibility of modify program terms who signed the management of Alberto Fernández in the restructuring of the debt in 2020.

“There are several issues on the table, once we finish the operations that link the commercial flows, we are going to look at how to design the flows and the eventual disbursements or reimbursements in the Fund program, beyond the fact that we are already discussing technically with the Fund, objectives, goals, etc., “he said.

Finally, Massa pointed out that in the discussion with the Fund it is contemplated “absolutely everything“Given that the multilateral credit agency recognized the impact of the drought in the agricultural sector, with the consequent reduction in the income of foreign currency to the economy.

“In addition, there is a question that is central to us, which is the intervention capacity of the Central Bankwhich cannot be waived, basically because electoral political years in Argentina always generate this feeling of uncertainty,” he concluded.

